Bills Could Part Ways With $120 Million Star After Career-Worst Season: Report

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller struggled to return from a torn ACL last season, falling to the bottom of the defensive line rotation and failing to register a single sack in 12 games.

Now, a report suggests the Bills could move on from the $120 million star in a cost-cutting move that would also open up space for the team’s younger players to step into bigger roles. Bleacher Report noted that the “Bills ran out of all-in options” to create cap space after a series of strategic releases and contract restructures, but could still find more room by parting ways with Miller.

Bills Would Clear $8.8 Million By Releasing Star

The report noted that the Bills already took care of some big cap-saving moves this offseason, trading Stefon Diggs and releasing a series of veterans including safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White.

“There aren’t a ton of levers for the Bills to pull, but there are two post-June 1 trade candidates who could create some cap space,” the report noted. “Von Miller is the most significant. Parting with him would require eating $23.3 million in dead cap, but trading him after June 1 would offer the best cap savings return. They could clear $8.8 million.” The report noted that the Bills could either trade or release Miller, speculating that it would be more than a strictly financial move. By cutting Miller loose, the Bills could give more snaps to the players who had a more significant impact on the field in 2023 and allow them to look to free agency for more additions. Miller had a career-worst statistical season in 2023, ending the year with just three total tackles.