Bills Could Part Ways With $120 Million Star After Career-Worst Season: Report

Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller struggled to return from a torn ACL last season, falling to the bottom of the defensive line rotation and failing to register a single sack in 12 games.
Now, a report suggests the Bills could move on from the $120 million star in a cost-cutting move that would also open up space for the team’s younger players to step into bigger roles. Bleacher Report noted that the “Bills ran out of all-in options” to create cap space after a series of strategic releases and contract restructures, but could still find more room by parting ways with Miller.
Bills Would Clear $8.8 Million By Releasing Star
The report noted that the Bills already took care of some big cap-saving moves this offseason, trading Stefon Diggs and releasing a series of veterans including safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White.
“There aren’t a ton of levers for the Bills to pull, but there are two post-June 1 trade candidates who could create some cap space,” the report noted. “Von Miller is the most significant. Parting with him would require eating $23.3 million in dead cap, but trading him after June 1 would offer the best cap savings return. They could clear $8.8 million.”
The report noted that the Bills could either trade or release Miller, speculating that it would be more than a strictly financial move. By cutting Miller loose, the Bills could give more snaps to the players who had a more significant impact on the field in 2023 and allow them to look to free agency for more additions.
Miller had a career-worst statistical season in 2023, ending the year with just three total tackles.
“Miller, 35, was no longer a starter for the Bills last season and didn’t register a single sack,” the report noted. “They would still have a solid three-man rotation with Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Dawuane Smoot. There are still a few more vets on the market such as Yannick Ngakoue and Markus Golden who would be available for less than $8.8 million.”
Von Miller Already Agreed to Pay Cut
The Bills have already found some savings through Miller’s contract, reducing his salary cap number by $8.02 million for the coming season. Bills general manager Brandon Beane, who has grown close to Miller and supported his aspirations to become a general manager one day, shared some praise for the edge rusher and his sacrifice.
“I thought Von did something I don’t know that many people would’ve done, because he took less than what he was guaranteed, and say what you want, whether you thought he’s performed to the level or not,” Beane said Sunday, via the Buffalo News.
Beane added that he had discussions with Miller before the contract restructuring and the edge rusher was willing to go the extra mile to help the team win.
“He put the team first. He wants to win,” Beane said. “He said that since the day he got here, and to basically cut it in half and go below his guarantee, I don’t know if I’ve seen a player do that, especially someone that’s going to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer like him. So, much respect for him.”