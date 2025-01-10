Browns ‘Could Make Sense’ for Former Bears 1st-Round Pick QB

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation could be fixed by drafting a prospect with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. However, if the Browns don’t love any of the quarterbacks available in this draft class, they could look for a bridge guy to take over for a year.

At some point, the Browns have to find their franchise quarterback. While that’s difficult due to Deshaun Watson’s contract situation, Cleveland has to understand that it won’t find success until a quarterback change is made.

The Browns should have an option or two in free agency, including Justin Fields. Fields revived his career in some sense after a few rough years with the Chicago Bears, but his market value is unclear. He was selected with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 4-2 record before being replaced by Russell Wilson.

If he’d be willing to take a one-year deal to hit the free agency market an offseason later, the Browns could be the ideal suitor.

Hayden Winks of Underdog Network believes the Browns “could make sense” for Fields, adding that he should be the cheapest out of the better quarterbacks of this free agency class.

“The NFL told us Fields isn’t a starting QB when he was traded for a conditional 6th-round pick. He’s still a fiery backup with short-yardage potential and could be a bridge QB option for a desperate team. Fields is always beloved by his coaches and teammates, too.

“His contract should be the cheapest of the somewhat promising free agent QB options, so a team in cap trouble like the Browns, Saints, or Jets could make sense. He’d be a notable backup to Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis if they want to commit to the bit,” Winks wrote on January 4.

Fields Named Top Five Fit for Browns

The Cleveland Browns could still take a quarterback at No. 2 and sign Fields if they figure it out financially. There are some constraints to getting a deal done, but the Browns could get creative.

However it happens, Watson can’t be the full-time starter. At the very least, the Browns have to bring in competition, and Fields would be just that.

Candace Pedraza of FanSided ranked him the No. 2 quarterback for the Browns to land this offseason, citing the need for a competition between Watson and others at the position.

“Fields is one of the youngest free agents available in 2025 amongst quarterbacks. At just 25 years old, the former first round pick by the Chicago Bears has yet to find his footing as a starter in the league. With a QBR of just 46.9 while with the Bears in 2023, he seemed destined for a “bust” label.

“However, since landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, he’s cemented himself as a name to watch on the market given his hot start with the team which landed them at 4-2 before Russell Wilson was brought back as the starting quarterback over him… If the Browns were able to snag him from their divisional rivals, he’d be an excellent player to throw into training camp to compete for the starting job with Watson and a rookie,” Pedraza wrote on January 5.

How Much Will Fields Get?

Fields is a tough player to evaluate regarding his potential contract. In the regular season, he threw for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He’s always been talented with his legs, rushing for 289 yards on 62 carries for five touchdowns.

However, with only 161 pass attempts and six starts, it might’ve not been enough for a team to commit to him long-term, and the Cleveland Browns certainly shouldn’t. A one-year deal could give them a better feel for the 25-year-old, and they could go from there.

Spotrac has his market value at $8.9 million for one-year, a deal that could make sense for both sides.