Raiders Predicted to Give $11 Million Contract to 25-Year-Old QB in Free Agency

The Las Vegas Raiders‘ first order of business this offseason is going to be finding replacements for head coach Antonio Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco. The organization is undergoing some significant changes right now but the most important job for the new head coach and general manager is to find a franchise quarterback.

Aidan O’Connell is better suited to be a backup and Gardner Minshew will likely be cut. The Raiders hold the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could use that to select a quarterback. However, they may want to have a backup plan.

If the new coach doesn’t feel comfortable taking a risk only having O’Connell on the roster before the draft, the Raiders could add a veteran in free agency. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin predicts that Las Vegas will sign Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields to a one-year, $11 million contract in free agency

“Summoned to open the Steelers’ season under center as Wilson recovered from injury, the former Chicago Bears first-rounder has been equally dynamic as erratic when asked to win through the air, though his Pittsburgh debut was more efficient,” Benjamin wrote in a Jan. 2 column. “He remains something of a high-upside unknown.”

Does Justin Fields Still Have Upside?

Fields has had a rocky career since being a first-round pick of the Chicago Bears in 2021. He’s a very dynamic playmaker and is a great runner. However, his ability as a passer leaves a lot to be desired. The most passing yards he’s ever thrown for in a season is 2,562.

He started the season for the Steelers and got the team off to a 4-2 start. Despite that, they decided to bench him in favor of Russell Wilson once he got healthy.

Wilson has been 6-5 as a starter this season so there’s an argument to be made that they were better when Fields was under center. He may never be a great passer but he’s only 25, which is younger than O’Connell.

Perhaps with the right coach, Fields can finally live up to his status as a former first-round pick. He’s likely to take that into account when he decides where to play in the offseason.

Fields Makes More Sense if Raiders Hire Todd Monken

Fields needs to find the right coach. The Raiders are planning to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. He’s never been an NFL head coach before but he’s done impressive work with the Ravens.

Jackson is the best version of a running quarterback the NFL has ever seen and he could be the perfect coach to unlock Fields’ skillset. Jackson was an MVP before Monken got to Baltimore but the quarterback has taken leaps as a passer under the coach.

It’s easy to see Monken being into the idea of coaching Fields as a backup plan if the Raiders can’t get a quarterback in the draft. At the very least, a competition between O’Connell and Fields is more exciting than the one between O’Connell and Minshew. That said, if the Raiders don’t hire Monken, Fields makes a lot less sense on the team.