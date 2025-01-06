Browns Get Distressing News on Deshaun Watson Amid QB Rumors

The Cleveland Browns have not had much good news surrounding quarterback Deshaun Watson since trading for him three years ago, and that trend has continued.

General manager Andrew Berry told reporters during his end-of-the-season press conference on Monday, January 6, that Watson has encountered a setback in his rehabilitation following an Achilles rupture in October.

“Yesterday, as we went through our normal player medical process, we did learn that he did have a setback in his Achilles recovery. We don’t have all the details and everything yet, but it’ll obviously extend the recovery process for him,” Berry said. “It is new information just learned in the past couple hours, so I don’t have everything yet. But [I] did want to make you all aware of it before opening it up for questions.”

Browns Remain Non-Committal on Plans for Deshaun Watson

Watson’s Achilles injury was his second consecutive season-ending health issue after a shoulder surgery cut his 2023 campaign short after just six starts. All told, Watson has now started only 19 games in three seasons after signing a five-year, $230 million contract and has posted a record of just 9-10.

The team in late December announced plans to restructure Watson’s deal yet again, which NFL insiders reported all but guarantees the quarterback’s return to the roster in 2025 and probably in 2026 as well.

Cleveland can’t free up any money by cutting Watson after fully guaranteeing his contract three years ago. That said, the Browns appear ready to move on from him as the starter, and the first follow-up question from media members Monday involved whether Watson’s injury setback officially disqualifies him from starting consideration in Week 1 of 2025.

“It’s too early to tell,” Berry responded. “Obviously in a situation like that, one thing I will say I have learned from this year is I don’t want to rule out anything with a major injury.”

Browns Can Replace Deshaun Watson Inexpensively With Second Pick in NFL Draft

Berry has avoided expressly committing to either sticking with Watson or moving on from him next season, which the GM did so again after multiple inquiries from reporters Monday.

However, Cleveland has better options this offseason to replace Watson than it has since trading for/signing him in March 2022. A couple of likely free agents who the Browns could theoretically procure in Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields should be available on one-year value deals come March.

The franchise also earned the No. 2 overall selection in a draft that includes two top-flight quarterbacks — Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami. The Browns will have the option of selecting one of the two, depending on what the Tennessee Titans do with the first pick.

Cleveland could also potentially trade back and pick up massive value it could use to pursue a different quarterback either in free agency this year or somewhere down the line. In either case, the Browns have the sort of options that should make replacing Watson possible despite his onerous contract, and the quarterback’s injury setback will make doing so even simpler than it already was.