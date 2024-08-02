Cowboys Issue 6-Word Message on Negotiations With CeeDee Lamb

Contract negotiations have continued to develop between the Dallas Cowboys and CeeDee Lamb but owner Jerry Jones had very little progress to report.

Jones spoke briefly on Friday, August 2, about his star wide receiver, who is holding out for a new contract that will place him among the top pass-catchers in the league.

“They’re just progressing, in my mind,” Jones told Jon Machota of The Athletic of the negotiations.

It’s vague but Jones went into a little more detail about the situations with both Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott.

“I would say that we’re talking. I would not have a legitimate progress point there at all,” Jones said. “And I really don’t have it for Lamb, either. And it’s not negative. I’m just thinking it wouldn’t do any good to talk about progress.”

That’s far from promising and not what fans want to hear, with the season just over a month away. Lamb is by far the most important member of the receiving corps, and the team needs him around as they prepare for the year.

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a first-round pick in 2020 and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He’s due to make $17.9 million on his fifth-year option.

Schefter: Cowboys ‘Not Close’ to Deal With CeeDee Lamb

Lamb is seeking a deal that will put him on par with some of his peers who recently inked lucrative extensions. That group is led by Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson, who signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed.

While offers have been exchanged, the sides do not appear close to a deal, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“[Lamb is] still not in camp for the Dallas Cowboys,” Schefter said on SportsCenter on July 31. “The two sides still are at an impasse over the value that CeeDee Lamb would bring to Dallas this upcoming season. It should not be a hard contract to figure out.

“Most people around the league believe the two sides will eventually be able to figure out a way to get a contract done to get CeeDee Lamb back into training camp. But he still is not there and the sides still do not appear to be close.”

Dak Prescott Not Worried About Contract Situation

Lamb is a more pressing issue for Dallas than Prescott, seeing as he’s not with the team currently. Prescott is heading into a contract year but has not created a stir about his situation.

“I’ve got a great team,” Prescott said on Friday, August 2. “I’m confident in getting something done. I’m confident in the front office here. I don’t really think about it, to be honest with you. I’m under contract right now, so all I need to do is be the best that I can be for my job and this year. And then whatever happens, whether it’s in a couple weeks or who knows when it is, if it does happen, it’ll happen. I’m not worried about that.”

Last season, Prescott topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), amassing 4,516 passing yards and finishing second in MVP voting.