Cowboys Make Roster Move With CeeDee Lamb as Holdout Extends

The Dallas Cowboys moved wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to the reserve/did not report list on Tuesday, August 6, as his holdout enters its third week.

The roster move is mostly procedual and doesn’t rule out Lamb for any period of time if he does return. It simply allows the Cowboys more flexibility with roster spots for injuries.

Lamb did not report to training camp and is looking for a lucrative, long-term deal from the Cowboys. He’s wants a deal that will put him on par with some of his peers who recently inked lucrative extensions. That group is led by Minnesota Vikings All-Pro Justin Jefferson, who signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension that includes $110 million guaranteed.

“I can’t give you no numbers right now, but I’ll tell you this, [I want to be] one of the top paid receivers for sure, if not the [highest-paid receiver],” Lamb said in January while appearing on Micah Parsons’ The Edge podcast. “That’s always the goal.”

Cowboys on Lamb Holdout: ‘We’re Talking’

Jefferson is making $35 million annually and received a huge chunk of guaranteed money. The Cowboys have made offers to Lamb, but so far, the sides haven’t been able to agree.

”They’re just progressing, in my mind,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in his latest negotiation update on August 2.

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was a first-round pick in 2020 and is heading into the final year of his rookie contract. He’s due to make $17.9 million on his fifth-year option.

The Cowboys are not worried about Lamb showing up late and not being ready for the year. Various social media posts have shown the Pro Bowl pass-catcher putting in work.

“This is a business matter, and we all understand that he’s putting the time in now,” head coach Mike McCarthy said on Monday, August 5. “But when he gets here, we’ll take the, to be honest, we gotta be smart when he gets here. We gotta ramp him up and get him ready to go. But there’s a lot of investment in CeeDee and in Dak, so we have a good foundation here to lean on.”

CeeDee Lamb Has Support of Cowboys Teammates

Lamb has support from his Cowboys teammates, including fellow wide receiver Brandin Cooks.

“We talk all the time,” Cooks said on Monday, August 5. “I think it’s important to let him know that his teammates are thinking about him. But at the same time, just talking to him, checking in on how he’s doing, not necessarily talking about football because I know there’s a lot going on there.”

Quarterback Dak Prescott — who is dealing with his own contract situation — is hoping to have Lamb back soon.

”My birthday just passed, got a great ‘happy birthday’ message from him, and that led to some talks,” Prescott said. ”Yeah, man, I know he just shared with me he’s wanting to get back, ready to get back, hoping this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well, and hopefully we get him back sooner than later. But I know he’s grinding, I know he’s itching and working, and he’s ready to be back with the boys.”

The Cowboys open their preseason slate on Sunday, August 11 against the Los Angeles Rams.