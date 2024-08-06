Cowboys Star Offers Support for CeeDee Lamb Amid Contract Holdout

The contract holdout of Cowboys star CeeDee Lamb continues, now entering Day 13 as the team moves forward with practices at training camp in Oxnard, California, with the team’s first preseason game just five days away. There’s been reports of new progress between the sides, though it has been reported that the Cowboys are prioritizing Lamb’s deal first, followed by an extension for Dak Prescott.

But Prescott, at least, is at camp, as well he should be. He is slated to earn $54 million next season and is prepared to enter free agency if nothing gets done. Lamb, though, is on a fifth-year option worth $18 million next season.

The Cowboys have tried to put the best face possible on the situation—it’s a business, after all, and this is part of business. One teammate, fellow receiver Brandin Cooks, says he has been in contact with Lamb routinely and is helping to keep him connected with the team.

“We talk all the time,” Cooks said, via the Dallas Morning News. “I think it’s important to let him know that his teammates are thinking about him. But at the same time, just talking to him, checking in on how he’s doing, not necessarily talking about football because I know there’s a lot going on there.”

CeeDee Lamb Looking to Join Best-Paid WRs

Cowboys fans would like to see one thing going on there, and that is a new contract. Lamb is, technically, already under contract so the team does not have to do anything. But after he set franchise records for receptions (135) and yardage (1,749) last year, Lamb wants a payday similar to what other top pass-catchers have gotten recently.

New contracts for Justin Jefferson ($35 million per year), A.J. Brown ($32 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30 million) helped set the market for Lamb this offseason, as well as Tyreek Hill’s $30 million per year. Lamb wants to—and should, really—be in that neighborhood.

Lamb is the biggest name in the league engaging in a full holdout. Other top receivers who want new contracts, like Brandon Aiyuk and Ja’Marr Chase, have reported to camp but are not practicing. 49ers left tackle Trent Williams is also a full holdout, as is Hasson Reddick of the Jets.

But Lamb is the headliner of the group that has not shown up for camp. And Cooks is not the only one who is keeping tabs on him.

“Yeah, yeah, we definitely have (an) open line of communication. I think we do a good job here,” running back Ezekiel Elliott said, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “We have a really close locker room and I think Ceedee understands that. The team understands that Ceedee needs to handles business and CeeDee understands that he has the support of the team behind him.

Cowboys Familiar With Holdout Process

One guy who is especially sympathetic to Lamb’s cause is lineman Zack Martin, who held of camp last season until finally agreeing to a reworked deal on August 14. According to ESPN, the deal was restructured to raise Martin’s guaranteed money to $36 million over two years, up from $27.5 million.

Lamb’s situation is different, of course, and requires a much heavier commitment from the Cowboys. But Martin said the reality of being away from the team is difficult either way.

“You’re just at home man by yourself,” Martin said, via the Star-Telegram. “I was just, you’re sitting there in your thoughts and you know what’s going on at training camp. You know how exciting it is those first few weeks when you’re out here getting around the guys and getting going. Just kind of a lonely feeling.”