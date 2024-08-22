Cowboys Star CeeDee Lamb Predicted to Miss Start of Season Amid Dispute

The Dallas Cowboys are playing a dangerous game with disgruntled wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and there’s a chance he will miss the start of the regular season.

Lamb has missed the entirety of training camp and two preseason games, holding out for a lucrative contract extension that could make him one of the highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the league. He’s earned it with his play on the field. Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, setting multiple franchise records.

The Cowboys have remained optimistic that they’ll reach a deal with Lamb before Week 1. However, Yahoo Sports senior writer Frank Schwab is not so sure. Schwab predicts that Lamb will miss some time and not get the deal he’s seeking this season.

“Dallas seems to be playing a bit of a waiting game with Lamb. Given that Lamb is already holding out, the sides seem reasonably far apart and the Cowboys in a bind with three huge contract extensions coming up, this seems to be a situation that could impact Lamb’s status at the start of the regular season,” Schwab said on Tuesday, August 20. “Prediction: Lamb misses a regular-season game, like Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones last season, waiting on his new deal, which won’t get done during this season.”

CeeDee Lamb Has Turned Down Offer Around $33 Million

Lamb is in the final year of his rookie deal, which will pay him $17.9 million. If the Cowboys do not reach an extension with Lamb, they could conceivably use the franchise tag on him for 2025. But considering he’s already holding out, it probably wouldn’t be great for Lamb’s morale.

The Cowboys and Lamb’s reps recently met by phone, per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. Dallas approached $33 million per year with their offer to Lamb, but he wants more.

“My understanding is it’s around $33 million, and for Lamb, that’s still not good enough,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said on Saturday, August 17. “The top of the market is $35 million with Justin Jefferson, so he wants that to come up. And the structure, I am told, via sources familiar with Lamb’s thinking, needs to be worked on as well — cash flow guarantees and how that will be structured on the front half of the deal.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t done the team any favors with his comments on the negotiations with Lamb, at one point saying Lamb’s situation wasn’t “urgent.” Lamb responded to Jones’ quote by writing “lol” on social media. Jones later had to clarify and gave his most recent update on the talks on Tuesday, August 20.

“We’re in good shape there. We’re having good talks,” Jones said, via The Athletic. “I think I am [optimistic]. And when I say that, it doesn’t sound too promising. The facts are that I believe we’ll come together. I don’t want to speak for him. That’s what I’m trying not to do. But we wouldn’t have offered him what we’ve offered him if we didn’t want him to be here.”

Dak Prescott Predicted to Land Record Extension

Schwab did predict the Cowboys reaching a record-breaking deal with quarterback Dak Prescott before the season. It would put Prescott over $55 million per season, which Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Jacksonville Jaguars passer Trevor Lawrence, and Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love haul in annually.

Prescott recently expressed confidence about his future in Dallas.

“Good conversations are going on, I will say that,” Prescott said on August 15. “A lot of good things are going on there. A lot of confidence. I have confidence in my guys and these guys getting something done.

“I’m happy where I am right now and that’s really where my focus is. I enjoy being a Cowboy, one thousand percent. I enjoy living in Dallas. I enjoy everything about it. But this is a business. Conversations are going well. But I’m thankful to be where I am right now.”

Prescott topped the NFL in completions (410), completion percentage (69.5%) and touchdown passes (36) last season, amassing 4,516 passing yards. He finished second in MVP voting and is in the top tier of passers in the league.