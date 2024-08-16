Dak Prescott’s Brother Fires Back Over Rumors of Cowboys QB Replacement

Dak Prescott’s brother pushed back against speculation that the Dallas Cowboys might consider replacing the veteran quarterback with college standout Shedeur Sanders.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract with the Cowboys and could potentially hit free agency next offseason. The Cowboys have been mentioned as a destination for Sanders, who is expected to be one of the top quarterbacks off the board in next year’s draft.

But Tad Prescott poked a hole in that theory. The Cowboys have been a 12-win team each of the last three seasons. If the team produces that kind of record again under Prescott’s leadership, Dallas likely wouldn’t be in the range to snag Sanders in the draft.

Tad Prescott responded to a tweet discussing the idea of adding Sanders.

“Dak Prescott don’t even do anything and gets under your skin,” J Tuck wrote on X. “Wait til Shedeur tells you to shut yo broke [expletive] up and parks his Royce in your parking space. Cowboys fans gonna lose it.”

Tad Prescott responded: “Tuck my thing is, IF this is Dak’s last year in Dallas, and Cowboy fans want Shedeur, does he fall into the late 20s or later. Dak and the boys make the playoffs, so any replacement is a late round pick. Or am I tripping?”

Dak Prescott Optimistic About Future in Dallas

The Cowboys hope this won’t be Prescott’s final season with a star on the side of his helmet. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports that the goal is to lock Prescott in with an extension by the start of the season.

Prescott addressed his contract situation while speaking to reporters on Thursday, August 15, saying he’s optimistic about where things are heading.

“Good conversations are going on, I will say that,” Prescott said. “A lot of good things are going on there. A lot of confidence. I have confidence in my guys and these guys getting something done.”

Prescott said multiple times that the idea of playing for another franchise doesn’t scare him. However, he’s not actively looking for a way out.

“I’m happy where I am right now and that’s really where my focus is,” Prescott said. “I enjoy being a Cowboy, one thousand percent. I enjoy living in Dallas. I enjoy everything about it. But this is a business. Conversations are going well. But I’m thankful to be where I am right now.”

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott OK Despite Ankle Injury

Prescott has been dealing with some ankle soreness, but it’s not expected that anything will linger. He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice.

“I’m fine,” Prescott said. “Whether it’s a day of rest here or there or taking a vet day … I’m fine. There’s no ankle-gate.”

It’s unlikely that Prescott will see any action in the Cowboys’ two remaining preseason games. He hasn’t thrown a pass in the exhibitions since 2019. Dallas will likely use the games to get a closer look at their backup situation, which is a battle between Trey Lance and Cooper Rush.

Rush played sparingly in the preseason opener against the Los Angeles Rams, while Lance threw the ball 41 times. The Cowboys lost 13-12.