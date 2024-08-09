Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sidelined During Training Camp With Injury: Report

Dak Prescott was absent from the Dallas Cowboys training camp practice on August 9, 2024, as the quarterback deals with ankle soreness. Both the team and Prescott are terming his absence as precautionary, but it is still less than ideal for a franchise to see their quarterback dealing with soreness, even if it is minor.

“Dak Prescott is not at Cowboys practice today as it gets started,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker detailed in a series of August 9 message on X. “Update: Ankle soreness (rest day as a precaution) for Dak Prescott.”

Fans may remember Prescott was spotted wearing a walking boot during a vacation this offseason. The viral photo created some concern among Cowboys fans, but Prescott also termed the boot as precautionary. According to Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr., the quarterback used this same word to describe his absence from training camp practice.



“Dak Prescott confirmed to me it was precautionary,” Hill said in an August 9 message on X. “He is not wearing a boot.”



Dak Prescott’s Absence Is Not Related to His Contract Negotiations With the Cowboys: Insider

According to the team, Dak Prescott is being held out of practice Friday for precautionary reasons because of ankle soreness following the joint practice with the Rams on Thursday. Cowboys have a light workout today and he is likely to not play Sunday’s preseason game vs. Rams. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 9, 2024

The latest news on Prescott is not worthy of Cowboys fans hitting the panic button. Yet, Prescott’s ankle is worth monitoring during the season given the quarterback has admitted to having soreness both during the offseason and training camp. NFL Network’s Jane Slater reported that Prescott’s absence in not related to his ongoing contract negotiations with the Dallas front office.

“A source tells me there is nothing to Dak Prescott’s absence at practice,” Slater said on X. “It’s not related to a contract or any type of holdout. Why? Still unclear but also told it’s not injury related and ‘nothing serious at all.’”



Dak Prescott Was Dealing With a ‘Very Minor Foot Sprain’ This Offseason

Dak Prescott to Brandin Cooks vs Rams pic.twitter.com/AQL0tbWE0H — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 8, 2024

It is worth noting that Prescott is coming off an August 8 joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams where the star participated. Both teams scrimmaged during this practice. Back in the offseason, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described Prescott’s injury as a “very minor foot sprain.”

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, spotted here in a protective walking boot, is dealing with a very minor foot sprain and has been for a few days,” Rapoport noted in a July 4 message on X. “It’s not considered to be anything that should affect his preparation for 2024.”

The Cowboys Are Closer to a New Deal With CeeDee Lamb Than Dak Prescott: Report

It is understandable why some fans may be skeptical about the Cowboys’ most recent description of Prescott’s ankle. At times, the Cowboys have downplayed Prescott’s injuries which have ended up sidelining the quarterback during games. Prescott missed five games in 2022 but was able to play in all 17 contests last season.

Beyond the ankle, questions surround whether the Cowboys and Prescott will reach a long-term contract extension before the season starts. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys believe they are closer to a new deal with CeeDee Lamb than with their star quarterback.

“The Cowboys’ conversations with Prescott’s agent, Todd France, on a new deal are ongoing,” Fowler wrote in an August 9 story titled, “2024 NFL training camp news, buzz, fantasy football updates.” “Though a deal is not considered close, the Cowboys believe they are in a better place than they were this offseason.

“Dallas considers itself further along on a new deal with Lamb than it is with Prescott. I’ve talked to multiple people who believe a Lamb extension will get done, possibly soon.”