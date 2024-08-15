Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Teases Potential Extension News

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott gave an encouraging update on his contract situation following practice on Thursday, August 15.

Prescott is heading into the final year of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Cowboys in 2021. If Dallas doesn’t reach an extension with Prescott, he’ll be a free agent next offseason.

The Cowboys are also negotiating with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who has been holding out for a new deal. Defensive superstar Micah Parsons is also on the list of players with whom the Cowboys want to lock in a long-term deal.

There hasn’t been much movement on Prescott’s contract situation, but the quarterback’s tone was positive about the latest developments.

“Good conversations are going on, I will say that,” Prescott said. “A lot of confidence (that something will get done).”

Cowboys Dak Prescott Due for Massive Payday

Prescott topped the NFL in completions (410), completion percentage (69.5%) and touchdown passes (36) last season, amassing 4,516 passing yards. He finished second in MVP voting and is in the top tier of passers in the league.

Prescott will have multiple suitors if he hits free agency and avoids any major injury this season. The top of the market in annual value is currently $55 million per season, with Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence, Packers passer Jordan Love and Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow all earning that number.

Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones recently said on “The Doomsday Pod” that they see Prescott as a “partner” in the contract talks.

“As you continue to push money out on these quarterback salaries, that money pushed comes back home to roost,” Jones said. “We look at it like Dak’s our partner in this. We’re trying to win a championship. No one wants to win a championship more than Dak Prescott — I can assure you that. And we don’t look at it like we’re trying to, you know, pay him not to go somewhere else.”

Dak Prescott Not Looking to Take Discount From Cowboys

The Cowboys should not expect Prescott to take a discount on his next deal. The 31-year-old passer made that very clear with his recent comments.

“I’m a guy that grew up with two older brothers,” Prescott said on Friday, August 2. “You understand what a brotherhood means, not only for just this team but the fraternity of the NFL and the players. The money is out there and the money can happen. It can be done. There’s ways to make everything work for both ways. That’s in that sense it’s always about pushing the envelope for the next man.”

Stephen Jones told Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports that the goal is to lock Prescott in with an extension by the start of the season. The Cowboys would be playing a dangerous game if they allowed Prescott to test free agency. He’s said that he has no qualms about potentially playing for another franchise.

“A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that,” Prescott told Jeff Kolb of Fox 4. “It’s not something I look for, or prepare — even plan — for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.”

The Cowboys and Prescott open the regular season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.