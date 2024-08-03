Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Sends Message to CeeDee Lamb Amid Holdout

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott voiced his support for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is holding out but eager to reunite with his teammates.

Lamb has been holding out as part of an effort to get a new deal. The former first-round pick is playing on the final year of his contract. It will pay Lamb $17.9 million, but he wants some long-term security and a raise that would put him on par with other top pass-catchers in the league.

Prescott hopes Lamb returns sooner than later and both sides are eager to connect once his contract situation is resolved.

“He just shared with me that he wants to get back and ready to get back,” Prescott told The Athletic on Friday, August 2. “Hoping that this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well. Hopefully we can get him back sooner than later. I know he’s grinding. I know he’s itching and working. He’s ready to be back with the boys.”

Lamb finished last season with a league-high 135 receptions for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns. In his absence, other Cowboys receivers have been getting in some extra work. That includes Jalen Tolbert, who has stepped up early in camp.

“I told him, your role is to go show that you can be a No. 1 receiver. At minimal, a No. 2 receiver,” Prescott said of Tolbert. “He’s approached this camp with that intensity, with that mindset.”

Dak Prescott Optimistic About His Contract Talks

Prescott is in his own contract negotiations with the Cowboys, although he’s been very clear that he’s letting his agents handle that side of things.

“I’ve got a great team,” Prescott said. “I’m confident in getting something done. I’m confident in the front office here. I don’t really think about it, to be honest with you. I’m under contract right now, so all I need to do is be the best that I can be for my job and this year. And then whatever happens, whether it’s in a couple weeks or who knows when it is, if it does happen, it’ll happen. I’m not worried about that.”

Prescott is entering the final year of the four-year, $160 million deal he signed with the Cowboys in 2021. If Dallas doesn’t reach an extension with him, he’ll be a free agent next offseason.

“I would say that we’re talking,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on Friday, August 1. “I would not have a legitimate progress point there at all. And I really don’t have it for Lamb, either. And it’s not negative. I’m just thinking it wouldn’t do any good to talk about progress.”

Dak Prescott Open to Play for Another Franchise

If the Cowboys do not extend Prescott, he’ll be a highly sought-after free agent. Last season, he topped the NFL in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), amassing 4,516 passing yards. Prescott finished second in MVP voting.

A payday is coming Prescott’s way, whether that’s from the Cowboys or another team. And he’s well aware of his leverage.

“Having a kid, your perspective changes a little bit in life,” Prescott told Jeff Kolb of Fox 4. “A lot of quarterbacks have [played for other teams]. That’s just the business and nature of this game. That’s just me not being naive to that.

“It’s not something I look for, or prepare — even plan — for, but if something like that happens, I’ll certainly be ready for it.”

Dallas opens the regular season on September 8 against the Cleveland Browns.