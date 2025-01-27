Hi, Subscriber

Cowboys Reveal Why They Didn’t Hire Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders spoke with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about a coaching job.
Deion Sanders was in the mix for the Dallas Cowboys head coaching job but Jerry Jones had a simple reason for not hiring the former All-Pro for the position.

Sanders was the first name linked to the Cowboys after they parted ways with Mike McCarthy. However, Sanders never had an official interview and just spoke with Jones about the opportunity.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN att the time. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

The call served two purposes and benefited each side. Jones got the buzz he craves over his head coach opening. Meanwhile, Sanders could use the alleged interest as he negotiated a new contract with Colorado, where he currently coaches.

Jones was asked about Sanders on Monday while introducing new head coach Brian Schottenheimer and explained why “Coach Prime” wasn’t more seriously considered.

“We talked to a lot of coaches,” Jones said, “and Deion has a job.”

Cowboys Legend Michael Irvin Upset Over Schottenheimer Hire

The internal hiring of Schottenheimer will not rally the team’s supporters. He has no head coaching experience and has not called plays during his tenure in Dallas.

Among the critics were Cowboys legend Michael Irvin, who ripped the team after the move.

“Here’s my issue: We lost an opportunity here,” Irvin said on his YouTube channel. “I don’t know what will happen with Coach Schottenheimer and the Dallas Cowboys, but Jerry’s a shrewd, shrewd businessman, and this opportunity, I’m shocked he did not see.”

Irvin had been very public in his support of Sanders as the next head coach.

“I was pushing for Deion Sanders to be the next head coach, and I still stand ten toes down on that push,” Irvin said.

Jones Admits Hiring Schottenheimer is Risk

Jones stood firmly by his decision to hire Schottenheimer while speaking to the media for the first time. But he also acknowledged that the move involved some risk.

“If you don’t think I can operate outside my comfort zone, you are so wrong. This is as big a risk as you can take. No head coaching experience,” Jones said. “This is the best way we can go to the playoffs and win.”

The Cowboys had regular-season success under McCarthy, but playoff wins have been hard to come by in Dallas. The franchise hasn’t played in the NFC championship game since 1996. Schottenheimer was adamant that it would change under his leadership.

“We’re gonna win. We’re gonna win a championship. Otherwise, why are we even doing it?” Schottenheimer said.

A big piece of the puzzle will be quarterback Dak Prescott, who attended the press conference. Schottenheimer has a preexisting relationship with Prescott from his time as offensive coordinator and is bullish on his future.

“He’s gonna play elite-level football. He’s gonna lead us to championships,” Schottenheimer said. “We got the right guy. We’re gonna win. We’re gonna win a championship.”

