Cowboys Urged to Make Trade for Promising Texans RB

The 2024 season is underway for the Dallas Cowboys, but they are still being advised to make a trade for a Houston Texans running back. Dallas is mixing the new and the old in their approach to the RB group and adding Dameon Pierce to that mix would add a new dimension.

The Cowboys are relying on Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott to lead the rushing attack. The duo totaled 66 rushing yards and 3.6 yards per carry against a talented Cleveland Browns defense. That’s about as middling of a performance as you can get.

That’s why Inside the Star writer Cody Warren believes the Cowboys should pursue Pierce. While Dallas does have Dalvin Cook preparing to make his debut, Warren thinks it won’t hurt to add another talented RB.

The former Florida Gator had a fantastic rookie season in 2022, but has fallen out of favor and is now behind Joe Mixon in Houston. Pierce likely being available for cheap while also playing on a rookie deal is a big kicker.

“The Cowboys front office could make the trade without losing much draft capital. The low-cost contract fits what the front office looks for in players. A young player with the ability to elevate the offense and force defenses to adjust their game plan would be fantastic. Giving our current running backs a chance to prove themselves is a novel idea, but an upgrade to the position will make everyone better,” Warren wrote on September 13.

Pierce Starts Strong, Fades Fast in Houston

Pierce was clearly a talented prospect coming out of Florida, but Texans fans couldn’t have asked for a better rookie season than the RB’s 2022 campaign. According to Pro Football Reference, Pierce ran for 939 yards and scored 5 total touchdowns during the season.

However, his usage shifted dramatically in 2023. Injury affected his playing time for starters, but Devin Singletary’s rise in the Houston offense also made a key difference. Pierce totaled 416 rushing yards on 145 carries, scoring twice.

Texans QB C.J. Stroud has elevated the offense to a new level, but it doesn’t seem like Pierce is a major part of their plans. In Houston’s Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Pierce received just three handoffs.

Dalvin Cook on the Way for Cowboys

The biggest critique of Warren’s suggestion has to be that the Cowboys haven’t seen what Cook can do yet. While Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy hasn’t provided a specific date for the four-time Pro Bowler, but has said this week and next are important to getting him ready.

“I’m glad he’s here,” McCarthy said according to Lonstarlive.com. “Impressive. Phenomenal feet. I’ve had a chance to watch him a lot. He looks really good. He really fits into the room very well. … If you look at his time frame and how much time he’s been here, I think the biggest thing is hopefully we can get a full week’s work this week and next week. That’s only going to help the guys that got here late.”

Cook is coming off a disappointing ventures with the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens in 2023. The former Florida State star is entering his 8th NFL season.