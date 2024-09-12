Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Gets Blunt About What Makes Contract Negotiations Work

The Dallas Cowboys made history just hours before their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 8, by signing quarterback Dak Prescott, 31, to a four-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL. With Prescott fully in the fold, the Cowboys also went on to win that game, 33-17.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, of course, was involved with Prescott’s contract negotiations. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan (KRLD-FM), Jones gets blunt about what makes contract negotiations work, regardless of either party’s “feelings.”

Jerry Jones on the Importance of Money in NFL Contract Negotiations

During the September 10 interview with 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if he’s ever worried about hurting a player’s feelings in a tough negotiation or worried that a player would demand a trade over a negotiation that wasn’t going their way at first.

“I’ve never seen anybody get their feelings hurt enough that the money couldn’t cure,” Jones stated.

Jones also talked about what would make Prescott’s contract a success.

“When I look at what Dak is, he’s a leader,” Jones said. “He plays an ultimate position of leadership in sports, as the quarterback.” He added that “you can put a huge value on measures of success that don’t reach a Super Bowl. Any time that we’ve ever made players the highest-paid player, key players, such as Troy Aikman, the most highest-paid player in the game, we won Super Bowls.”

Jones also said that he “couldn’t be more pleased” with how the Cowboys’ season opener went off.

Prescott is coming off his most successful season in the NFL, clocking 4,516 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also was selected for the NFL All-Pro Second Team, given a Pro Bowl nod and was runner-up in AP NFL MVP voting.

Dak Prescott Says He Didn’t Ask Jerry Jones What Took So Long to Get His Contract Done

During a September 8 press conference following the Cowboys vs. Vikings game, Prescott was asked if he ever asked Jones what took so long to get his contract with the team done.

“No. Not at all,” he replied. “It could have been me. I know my part in this whole deal and that’s where negotiations come. I understand the business point blank. I understand the business – the game is a business. I’ve said it before that I didn’t take anything personal. I wasn’t upset about where we were in the talks. Wouldn’t have been upset if it didn’t get done today, so no.”

When asked about his “mentality” going forward, Prescott said, “All my motivation. Hold up my part of this deal and just deliver that.”

Prescott added, “That’s my motivation. Right now, it’s about celebrating this win tonight. A hell of a win with these guys. Excited for this plane ride back with them, but turning the page tomorrow and getting on to the Saints and taking it one game at a time. That’s what’s at the forefront of my mind. Not the money. It’s about holding up my end of the deal, and that’s winning. And I want to do it here.”