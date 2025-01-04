Cowboys Make QB Move Following Trey Lance News

The Dallas Cowboys have added Will Grier to the 53-man roster ahead of the team’s season finale against the Washington Commanders.

Grier has had a few stints with the Cowboys, mostly on the practice squad. He spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles this season but ended up back in Dallas in November following a season-ending injury to Dak Prescott.

Grier was selected by the Carolina Panthers in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of West Virginia. He has just two starts on his resume, going 0-2 in those games. He’s tossed four interceptions and no touchdowns.

The Cowboys have yet to announce their plans at quarterback for Sunday’s Week 18 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys QB Trey Lance Expected to See Action Against Commanders

Cooper Rush has started in place of Prescott since his injury. He’s gone 4-4 and has had some success, passing for 1,844 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.

However, the Cowboys are expected to get an extended look at Trey Lance, who has not seen the field much since being acquired via trade in 2023.

“I would expect them to play some guys we have not seen. One notable one — I’m told to expect Trey Lance, their third-string quarterback for most of the season, to get significant reps in this game. Cooper Rush may still start but Trey Lance is expected to get some reps,” Rapoport said. “For Cowboys fans and the Cowboys in general, there’s a lot they could learn from this game, including what Trey Lance looks like when he actually plays. Looks like we will find out.”

The Cowboys sent a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the former No. 3 overall pick. But outside of preseason action, Lance has seen next to no action, attempting just six passes in a Dallas uniform.

“Trey is ready to play. Will is ready to play,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “I like our quarterbacks room. Those guys are really sharp in their gameplans. They’ve been great teammates and assets in helping Cooper get ready each week, just like Cooper did for Dak.

“… I’m proud of how that room works together, and all three of those guys will be ready to play.”

Trey Lance Understands Reality of Situation With Cowboys

Lance didn’t expect his career in the NFL to play out how it has. But he’s tried to make the best of the situation, sitting behind Prescott and Rush.

“I want to play every week, but that’s the reality of this business, reality of playing quarterback in this league,” Lance said. “It’s tough, only one guy gets to play. You’ve got to be realistic with yourself and find ways to continue to get better.”

With only four NFL starts under his belt — all with the 49ers — he’ll need to rely on a team in free agency recognizing the potential that made him a high draft pick. Week 18 presents a crucial opportunity to showcase his talent on film, potentially earning him another chance next season — whether it’s with a new team or even a return to Dallas.