Cowboys Make Decision on Trey Lance Ahead of Finale

Trey Lance is finally set to receive some significant regular-season reps when the Dallas Cowboys suit up for their season finale against the Washington Commanders.

The Cowboys traded for Lance in August of 2023, sending a fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers for the former No. 3 overall pick. But outside of preseason action, Lance has seen next to no action, attempting just six passes in a Dallas uniform.

However, that will change on Sunday, with Lance set to receive some reps against the Commanders, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

“I would expect them to play some guys we have not seen. One notable one — I’m told to expect Trey Lance, their third-string quarterback for most of the season, to get significant reps in this game. Cooper Rush may still start but Trey Lance is expected to get some reps,” Rapoport said. “For Cowboys fans and the Cowboys in general, there’s a lot they could learn from this game, including what Trey Lance looks like when he actually plays. Looks like we will find out.”

The game does not carry any consequences for the Cowboys and a loss could potentially improve their placement in April’s NFL draft.

Cowboys QB Trey Lance Set to Become Free Agent

The Cowboys declined Lance’s fifth-year option, and he is in the final year of his contract. With just four NFL starts under his belt — all with the 49ers — he’ll have to hope a team in free agency is willing to take a shot at the upside that got him drafted. But he might be able to put some play on film in Week 18 that could lead to another shot elsewhere — or perhaps in Dallas — next season.

“I’ll be ready if I get an opportunity,” Lance said this week. “Just going to continue the week normal, same as I have been, excited to end this one the right way.”

Dak Prescott is the highest-paid player in the NFL, and Cooper Rush has played well in relief. Lance understands why he hasn’t been on the field but has been working behind the scenes to improve his game.

“I want to play every week, but that’s the reality of this business, reality of playing quarterback in this league,” Lance said. “It’s tough, only one guy gets to play. You’ve got to be realistic with yourself and find ways to continue to get better.”

Cowboys Don’t Regret Trade for Trey Lance

Dallas has been considered a loser in the Lance trade, but the Cowboys’ front office does not regret making the deal.

“We’d do that again,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said in November on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. “I mean, he’s a top-tier pick, a guy we had at the top. As you know, Dak was coming up for contract. We wanted to take a look at a good, young talent and didn’t feel like we could get anything, from a quality standpoint, like we could get with Trey. As it turns out, we ended up signing Dak long-term. Obviously, that puts a little less need, in terms of having to rush to do something with Trey. As a matter of fact, it makes it hard because Trey I’m sure is wanting to see what’s out there now that we have committed to Dak long-term, but I don’t regret that at all.”

The Cowboys are a six-point underdog against the Commanders for Sunday’s Week 18 clash, per ESPN BET.