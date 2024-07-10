Broncos’ Zach Allen Talks Up DC Vance Joseph’s Key Adjustment for 2024

The Denver Broncos made a lot of changes to the roster this offseason. But rather than rely solely on personnel changes, Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph is also bringing a different approach to that side of the ball.

“Awesome,” starting defensive end Zach Allen told Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason about the changes on July 9. “It’s the best. I mean, we play now an attack style. Simple. Only a few calls. And that’s all you can ask for, especially as a guy up front. My successful years in Arizona with VJ, that’s kind of how we played. And that’s the way I think that football’s meant to be played. So the fact that we’re making those steps is awesome.”

Joseph pointed to continuity as a reason for optimism around the defense in 2024 during minicamp.

Joseph has been Allen’s defensive coordinator for his entire career.

Both are entering their second seasons under Head Coach Sean Payton. But Joseph also spent two years as the Broncos head coach from 2017 through 2018. Allen was the No. 65 overall pick of the 2019 draft by the Arizona Cardinals.

The 26-year-old Allen started all 17 games for the Broncos in 2023. He followed Vance as a free agent in 2023. Allen posted a career-high 60 total tackles in 2023.

He fell 0.5 sacks shy of tying his career-high for a season.

Broncos ‘Weren’t Up to Standard’ in 2023 Under Vance Joseph

“Year 1 for DC Vance Joseph was a rough one,” NFL.com’s Coral Smith wrote on July 8. “One part of the plan to turn things around in 2024: adding a bevy of new faces to the defensive line, including John Franklin-Myers and Malcolm Roach, who respectively provide quality pass-rush skills and run-stopping abilities.

“With these new additions and rising incumbents, the defensive line looks to be in a better place entering camp this year.”

Backup defensive end Matt Henningsen knows they have to be better than they were in 2023.

“We needed to be consistent, right, against the run especially,” Henningsen told Mason on July 9. “Being a D-lineman you need to be consistent against the run. And we weren’t up to standard last year with that.”

The Broncos ranked 29th in total yards. They were particularly porous on the ground, ranking 30th in total yards allowed and 32nd in yards per carry allowed.

Former pass rush specialist Jamar Cain is a big key to their hopeful turnaround.

Zach Allen: Broncos New D-Line Coach Has ‘Been Awesome’

Cain joined the Broncos in 2023 from LSU where he was the defensive line coach and run game coordinator. Cain was promoted to defensive line coach in February. Despite the defense’s overall struggles, the Broncos’ 42 sacks were their highest since 2020.

“Jamar’s been awesome, too, with the D-line kinda playing that attack style,” Allen said. “It’s been great.”

Pass rushers Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper both set career highs with 8.0 sacks in 2023.

With an inexperienced QB group, potentially led by rookie first-round pick Bo Nix, the Broncos’ defense could be leaned on a lot in 2024. Further development from them and greater impact from the line and defense overall will be key to the Broncos getting better results.