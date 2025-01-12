Broncos Add Head-Turning Playmaker to Roster After Change of Heart

The Denver Broncos had three different players start at running back during the 2024 season. None of them posted the team’s longest run from scrimmage. That belonged to Broncos reserve tailback Tyler Badie.

Badie, 25 took a handoff for 43 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

He finished with 70 yards on nine carries and figured to be more involved moving forward but suffered a back injury in Week 5 against the New York Jets, landing on injured reserve.

Badie has not played since. The initial belief was that he would not be activated for the postseason even if the Broncos made it. Instead, potentially looking to lean on the run against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card, the Broncos announced they had activated on January 11.

Badie has carried the ball 11 times for 86 yards this season. His role moving forward is unclear. That is especially true considering the expectation was that he would be unavailable before the second round of the postseason at the earliest.

Broncos Reversal on Tyler Badie Potentially Bad News for Fellow RB

The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson reported on the expectation that Badie would not be activated until the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Tomasson noted Badie would still be eligible to be activated if the Broncos advance.

“The Broncos are not expected to elevate running back Tyler Badie off injured reserve this season, a source said Saturday,” Tomasson wrote on January 4. “The source said the only way Badie could end up being activated is if the Broncos make the playoffs and they have injuries at running back.

“The source said the Broncos are set at running back with Jaleel McLaughlin, rookie Audric Estime, Javonte Williams and Blake Watson.”

Badie’s injury appeared serious and his availability for the rest of the season was in question.

None of Estime, McLaughlin, Watson, or Williams appeared on the final injury report.

There remains a chance Badie was activated to the 53-man roster and remains inactive on Sunday. If he suits up, it could be an ominous sign for Williams. Wiliams entered the season as the expected starter.

He ended up being one of four backs to lead the team in rushing in a game during the regular season.

Williams is the only back in the group who is not under contract for 2025.

Broncos Shuffle Offensive Linemen

Badie’s addition was one of a trio of moves by the Broncos before they face the Bills in the Wild Card. They also sent offensive lineman Frank Crum to the non-football injury list with an illness. They replaced him on the roster with fellow OL Nick Gargiulo.

Crum is an undrafted rookie who has appeared in six games this season, playing mostly on special teams.

This is the third elevation for Gargiulo.

He is a guard while Crum is a tackle. That gives the Broncos more flexibility and depth on the interior of the offensive line. Because this is the postseason, Gargiulo is allowed to be elevated to the roster again. This is despite being called up three times (the maximum) during the regular campaign.

Those limits do not apply in the playoffs, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on January 2. The Broncos can flex him between the practice squad and active roster each round.