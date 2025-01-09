Super Bowl Champion Warns Broncos About Bills QB Josh Allen

The Denver Broncos have no intentions of being one-and-done in the franchise’s first postseason appearance since 2015 despite a daunting matchup against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Former NFL running back Darren Sproles has simple advice.

Sproles was a fourth-round pick by the then-San Diego Chargers in the 2005 draft.

He spent six seasons with the organization before joining Broncos head coach Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints in 2011. Fittingly, his advice is something Payton tells himself.

“It is tough. But they gonna have to control the clock. They gotta keep Josh Allen on the bench,” Sproles, a three-time Pro Bowler and Super Champion with the Philadelphia Eagles, told Kay Adams on “Up & Adams” on January 7. “It ain’t gonna be easy. But they just have to control the clock.

“Run the ball.”

Allen completed 63.6% of his passes for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, a career-low 6 interceptions, and a career-high 77.2 Total QBR.

He also rushed for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns on 102 carries.

The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Allen boasted the third-best broken tackle rate among quarterbacks during the regular season, per Pro Football Reference. Only Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles were better.

Darren Sproles Echoes Sean Payton’s Message

The Broncos had the No. 3 run defense in 2024, though their ranking falls to 12th against quarterbacks. They have also been porous on the back end, allowing over 316 passing yards per game from Weeks 12 through 17 before facing the Kanas City Chiefs’ backups in Week 18.

Payton infamously had his play sheet steal the show during a game against the Chargers in Week 16 of this past regular season.

Network cameras zoomed in to reveal Payton’s message to himself: “RUN IT!!!”

He did not, and the Broncos lost the game. Payton was not pleased his card was shown up close.

“I don’t like the fact that the network TV cameras feel like they can zoom into our call sheets. But it is what it is,” Payton told reporters after the game in December. “It’s just a reminder. Sometimes there’ll be little notes we’ll put at the top of – I’ll put at the top of a section”

The magic number for carries for the Broncos – or their opponents – was 25 during the regular season.

The Broncos were 8-2 when they ran the ball more than 25 times and 1-5 when they did not.

Broncos opponents were 6-1 against them when they had more than 25 carries in a game during the regular season and 1-9 when they did not. Getting an early lead could be essential to establishing and sticking with the run against Allen and the Bills, who have a similar trend.

Broncos Could Have Trouble Following Through on Sean Payton’s Reminder vs Josh Allen, Bills

Allen and the Bills’ offense – which ranks second in scoring and 10th in yards gained – are one challenge the Broncos face. Buffalo ranks in the top-10 in the pass and run.

Their defense is another obstacle, though.

The Bills’ defense ranks 11th in scoring, so the Broncos should have their opportunities. But it could take Bo Nix outdueling Allen – the MVP frontrunner on DraftKings as of January 9 – to secure a victory.

Buffalo ranks 12th against the run but 24th against the pass. So despite Sproles’ message and Payton’s note, the Broncos might fare better going to the air against Allen’s Bills.