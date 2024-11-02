Broncos Cut Super Bowl Champion to Sign Former Undrafted Free Agent

The Denver Broncos shuffled their roster ahead of their Week 9 tilt versus the Baltimore Ravens. They got fullback and Super Bowl champion Michael Burton to “take one for the team,” as 9News’ Mike Klis framed it in a post on X on November 1.

The Broncos announced they waived Burton to make room for offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton on the 53-man roster.

Burton, Klis wrote in a follow-up report, “bailed” the Broncos out of a “roster bind.”

“The bind: Backup offensive guard Calvin Throckmorton had used up his three allotted practice-squad game-day elevations. So to use him again this Sunday at Baltimore meant he had to be on the active 53-man roster,” Klis wrote on November 1.

“Thanks to Burton, room was made. Burton, a 10-year fullback, was released Friday from the Broncos’ 53-man roster in what essentially was a procedural move. Not subject to waivers, Burton is officially a free agent who will be re-signed to the Broncos’ practice squad Saturday and be elevated for the game Sunday against the Ravens.”

Burton, 32, is in his second season with the Broncos. A fifth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2015 draft, he won a ring with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022.

Burton played for Broncos head coach Sean Payton with the New Orleans Saints in 2020.

The 6-foot-, 247-pound versatile lead blocker has also spent time with the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders organization. He has appeared in all eight of the Broncos’ games this season, catching all five of the targets thrown his way.

Sunday will notably mark his second practice squad call-up for the season, leaving him with one more the rest of the way. He was called up for the season-opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Broncos Cut Michael Burton, Bolster Offensive Line With Calvin Throckmorton

The Broncos have endured injuries along their offensive line. But that has mostly been at right tackle. Starter Mike McGlinchey and intended swing tackle and jumbo tight end Quinn Bailey were on injured reserve at one point with starting center Luke Wattenberg.

Bailey is out for the season and Wattenberg remains on IR with him, though the latter has been doing side work during practice in Week 9.

The guards, where Throckmorton plays, have been healthy.

“Throckmorton has only played three offensive snaps in the three games he has been elevated. He’s also been in on 12 special teams snaps,” Klis wrote. “But Throckmorton would be the first one in if any of the Broncos’ two starting guards, Ben Powers and Quinn Meinerz, or center Alex Forsyth are shaken up for a few plays.”

Throckmorton, 28, was an undrafted free agent in 2020, signing with Payton’s Saints. He got his first regular-season action in 2021. Throckmorton spent two seasons there before splitting the 2023 season between the Carolina Panthers and Tennessee Titans.

Broncos Facing Atypical Ravens Team

The Ravens are rich in defensive history. The 2024 Ravens have flipped the script, though. Baltimore ranks second in scoring offense.

That would be the franchise’s highest ranking since the 2019 season.

It would mark their third top-5 finish in franchise history. Conversely, the Ravens rank 26th in scoring defense. They have allowed 20-plus points in their last four outings and 30-plus points in three of their last four.

One opponent – the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 – has failed to score at least 23 points versus the 2024 Ravens. The Ravens rank 32nd against the pass and first against the run.

That is ominous for Burton, Javonte Williams, and the run game.