Highly-Paid Undrafted Free Agent Poised to Land Roster Spot With Broncos

The Denver Broncos’ quarterbacks are not the only ones in a position battle.

Denver’s backfield added several new faces that could challenge the incumbents not only for playing time but even a roster spot.

“Jaleel McLaughlin was one of the top UDFA success stories last season. Now, the Broncos might have found another underrated weapon after the draft in Blake Watson,” Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote on August 1. “Watson’s ability to work as a receiver should help him as he competes for a role in [Broncs head coach] Sean Payton‘s offense.

“If the Broncos decide to go young at the position, they could part ways with [Samaje] Perine and open the door to give Watson a shot. It would be cost-effective, and they just might find another playmaker at the position.”

Blake Watson showing off his burst 💨 pic.twitter.com/7B9AFEtvP8 — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) June 11, 2024

Ballentine considers Watson the Broncos UDFA with the “best chance” to earn a roster spot. Denver signed 12 players after the draft, per NFL.com. Watson signed a three-year, $2.8 million contract with a $25,000 signing bonus and $250,000 in guaranteed salary, per Over The Cap.

His $275,000 in total guarantees is the third-highest among all UDFAs and the most for running backs, per DNVR Sports’ Henry Chisolm.

Blake Watson ‘Struggled’ in 1st Training Camp Practice

The Broncos placed Watson on the non-football injury list on July 17, per KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. The former Memphis Tiger passed his physical on August 1, per Wilson, and returned to practice that same day.

He struggled in his first training camp session, per Chisolm. Chisolm also noted that Perine was on “thin ice” at the outset of camp.

However, he projects Perine to be one of four backs on the final 53-man roster, not Watson.

“Samaje entered camp on thin ice, but nobody has pushed him off the team,” Chisholm posted on X on August 1. “His combination of protection and receiving is unmatched, outside of maybe Javonte [Williams]. And Javonte is already set for a heavy workload.”

Chisholm projects fifth-round draft pick Audric Estime to join McLaughlin, Perine, and Williams, which could leave Watson as the odd man out.

He could always land on the Broncos’ practice squad.

“I really like Blake Watson but he’s behind the eight ball starting late,” Chisholm posted on X. “I’m not worried about the slow start (two drops today) but he’s gotta prove he’s indispensable/won’t clear waivers to take Perine’s spot.

“And that would leave Bo Nix without a third-down safety blanket.”

Blake Watson Could Have to Beat Out Coaching Staff Favorite for Broncos Roster Spot

Williams’ role atop the depth chart may be secure for now. But Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon projected him to be the Broncos’ biggest bust in 2024 on July 14. Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen projected Estime to be an “under-the-radar” contributor as a rookie on July 18.

The Broncos value Perine’s versatility as a runner, receiver, and pass protector.

Perine is in the final year of a two-year, $7.5 million pact. The Broncos can cut him and save $3 million, per OTC.

Still, McLaughlin may pose the greatest threat to Watson securing a spot on the Broncos’ 53-man roster. Both players are competing to fill the “joker” role in Payton’s offense. Payton has also spoken about both in that context.

He was noticeably higher on Watson’s pass-catching ability coming in.