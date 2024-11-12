Broncos Floated as Landing Spot for Super Bowl Champion in Free Agency

The Denver Broncos came within a field goal of beating three-time MVP Patrick Mahomes and the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10.

However, their narrow defeat could serve as a source of encouragement ahead of what could be an active free agency. The Broncos have $3 million in cap space as of November 11, per Over The Cap. But they are projected to have $56.4 million in 2025.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggests targeting EDGE Michael Hoecht next spring.

“The Broncos … need a fourth edge player to go with [Jonathon] Cooper, Nik Bonitto and Jonah Eliss,” Ballentine wrote on November 11.

“Los Angeles Rams defender Michael Hoecht is a unique edge defender who would pair well with Bonitto and Eliss as a complementary piece. At 6’4″, 267 pounds he’s a much bigger player than Bonitto and Eliss who are both under 250 pounds.”

The Broncos traded former third-round pick Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals at the trade deadline on November 5. Browning ended his Broncos tenure as a reserve but opened the 2024 season as a starter, potentially creating a need for a replacement in free agency.

Hoecht, 27, is on an expiring one-year, $2.9 million contract and has earned $2.5 million in his career.

He has started 28 of his 59 career appearances.

Hoecht has 149 total stops, 13.5 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles in his career. He started three of his 17 games played during the Rams’ Super Bowl-winning season in 2021, recording 7 combined tackles.

Michael Hoecht Could Be Savvy Addition for Broncos in Free Agency

Hoecht is well-respected in the young linebacker group for the Rams, which could play a role in both sides’ thinking next offseason.

“The entire room looks up to Hoecht, and the irony of that is not lost on the former undrafted free agent who spent the first couple years of his career in L.A. simply trying not to get cut,” The Athletic’s Jordan Rodrigue wrote in August.

“Playing in multiple roles over his time in Los Angeles, from mostly special teams to rotational defensive lineman to outside linebacker, Hoecht has learned a lot. He wants to share that knowledge with the younger players, who grill him with questions during meetings and between snaps.”

An undrafted free agent out of Brown in 2020, Hoecht worked his way into a full-time starter in 2023. He set career highs with 84 total tackles and 6.0 sacks that season.

He has returned to a reserve role in 2024, though he has recorded 3.0 sacks in eight games.

Hoecht is versatile. He has logged snaps all along the Rams’ front during his career. Despite the value Hoecht can provide at a potential bargain price in free agency, the Broncos are three-deep with pass rushers.

Broncos 3-Deep at Edge Rusher

The Broncos rank second in sacks and have the fourth-highest blitz rate entering Monday Night Football in Week 10, per Pro Football Reference.

Bonitto ranks ninth in the NFL with 7.0 sacks. Cooper is 12th with 9.5 sacks.

Denver also has Zach Allen (5.0 sacks) and John Franklin-Myers (5.0 sacks) on the interior. Elliss leads the way among depth options, and he is off to a good start with 2.0 sacks. The Broncos also signed former USFL star Dondrea Tillman, who also has 2.0 sacks this season.

Linebacker Justin Strnad has chipped in 3.0 sacks, and the Broncos have five other players with at least 0.5 sacks on the season.