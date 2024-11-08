Former Broncos Starter Breaks Silence After Deadline Trade From Denver

The trade sending Baron Browning to the Arizona Cardinals went over hard in the Denver Broncos locker room.

Browning was a third-round pick (No. 105 overall) by the Broncos in the 2021 draft. He opened the 2024 season as the starter opposite Jonathon Cooper. But an injury landed Browning on injured reserve and former backup Nik Bonitto passed him on the depth chart.

Browning spoke with Cardinals beat reporters for the first time since the trade on Wednesday.

“I think it’s a whirlwind of emotions. Getting the news you being traded then the next minute being on the flight, and just kind of having the process of starting back over. I think that was probably really it. And, obviously, it’s kind of like going to a new school. Meeting new people, meeting new faces, and just trying to remember everybody and just settle in,” Browning told reporters on November 6.

“I think everything happens for a reason. I’m a firm believer in my faith, so I don’t question anything. I just accept it, embrace it, and just look forward to the opportunity God’s blessed me with here.”

Browning had previously espoused his desire to remain in Denver. But he also said he felt something could happen amid speculation and is happy to have a fresh start.

Baron Browning Wanted to Avoid Being Distraction to Broncos

“For me, I didn’t want to be a distraction to my teammates, a distraction to my unit back in Denver. So I was just ready for it to be done just to kind of get this fresh start and show what I can do,” Browning said. “I know I’m starting this league, I know I can play the high level so I’m just so excited about this opportunity to do that here.”

Asked why he sensed a trade could occur, Browning praised his former Broncos teammates.

“We had a very talented room in Denver, I was coming off injury, Cooper’s been playing well, Nik was playing well,” Browning said. “I think, too, they couldn’t pay both of us. So just understanding the business side of it. So it is what it is.”

Browning and Cooper were teammates in college at Ohio State. The latter spoke about the pain of seeing his longtime friend move on.

The Broncos signed Cooper to a four-year, $54 million contract. Bonitto – who has another year on his four-year, $5.8 million pact – spoke candidly about Browning’s departure.

Nik Bonitto Gets Honest About Broncos’ ‘Devastating’ Decision to Trade Baron Browning

“It was really devastating, obviously,” Bonitto told reporters on November 6. “Actually not only to our group, but to the whole team. Everybody loved him. Obviously in our group, we’re all close with him. So just knowing that he’s gonna get another opportunity over there, I know I’m really excited for him.”

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he and general manager George Paton spoke with Browning directly about their plans.

“In fairness to Baron even, we had a long talk. And just a contract year, the amount of snaps; he can get more snaps [with the Cardinals]. It’s the puzzle of trying to looking outwards too,” Payton told reporters on November 6.

“Certainly, he’s been a part of what we’ve been doing. And so it’s never easy to trade someone. And yet I thought, just in our visit – George, and I, and Baron sitting down – he totally understood, and he was looking forward to getting more more snaps, certainly in a year for him that’s important.”