Broncos’ $10 Million Backup QB Could Land in AFC North With Trade

The Denver Broncos have 2 of the most enticing trade prospects in the NFL in backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson — either of whom could reasonably be asked to step in and start a game at any time with some reasonable expectation they might pull off a win.

It’s rare to have backup quarterbacks with that much starting experience, but the Broncos do and with both on expiring contracts it benefits the team to get something back in return in the form of a late-round draft pick.

One team in desperate need of another quarterback is the Cleveland Browns, who started Jameis Winston for the first time this season in a Week 8 upset win over the Baltimore Ravens after starting quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles tendon in Week 7.

The Browns are currently in last place in the AFC North at 2-6, but if they can pull off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 they might view their season as salvageable. That means bringing in Stidham via trade might be the best insurance policy money (or a draft pick) could buy.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine listed quarterback as the Browns’ No. 1 weakness headed into Week 9, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Bailey Zappe listed as Watson’s backups – both options that would likely spell disaster for Cleveland.

The NFL trade deadline is November 5.

Browns Finally Showing Signs of Life

The biggest regret for the Browns and their fans moving forward might be that they didn’t make changes on the offensive side of the ball proactively instead of making them after Watson suffered a season-ending injury.

Not only did the Browns have to make a change at quarterback, play-calling duties also switched from head coach Kevin Stefanski to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey.

The result was the best football the team has played all year in a 29-24 win over the Ravens that included Winston going 27-of-41 passing for 334 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Stidham Brings Experience, Leadership to Table

Stidham could come in and provide a veteran presence behind Winston down the stretch — one that might include a surprise run on an AFC Wild Card spot.

Over the last 6 seasons, Stidham has been a reliable backup and spot starter on 3 different teams, with the former Baylor and Auburn starter playing for the New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders and Broncos, where he signed a 2-year, $10 million free agent contract before the 2023 season.

One thing that might be prohibitive about adding Stidham is his salary. According to Spotrac, any team that trades for Stidham would still be on the hook for approximately $2.45 million of his salary in 2024.

Stidham and Wilson are both expendable thanks to the constantly improving play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft who beat out both of them to be the first starting quarterback for the Broncos since Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway in 1983.

Nix is coming off his best game as a pro in a 28-14 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 8, where he went 28-of-37 passing for 284 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions while also rushing for another touchdown.