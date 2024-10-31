Former No. 2 Pick Among Broncos Trade Candidates on Rivals’ Radar: Insider

The Denver Broncos do not need to make a trade with the deadline approaching. However, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler named several players who could still be on the move before the November 5 date comes and goes.

Fowler believes the Broncos could be buyers or sellers, calling them “sneaky” candidates.

The list of potential Broncos’ trade candidates features many familiar names from previous speculation.

“Pass rusher Baron Browning, corner Damarri Mathis and quarterback Zach Wilson are among depth players that teams consider potential trade candidates,” Fowler wrote. “Tight end Greg Dulcich has been a healthy scratch throughout October, so teams that need a vertical threat up the middle could be calling. In the past, the Broncos have received calls on Courtland Sutton and have always rebuffed offers. But it has been a very aggressive receiver market this fall, so you never know.”

Browning and Wilson are on expiring contracts and headed for free agency in 2025.

Browning opened the season as the starting edge defender opposite Jonathon Cooper. But Browning lost his spot to Nik Bonitto while on injured reserve. He spoke candidly about wanting to remain in Denver, per 9News’ Mike Klis on October 27.

The Broncos acquired Wilson – the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft – in a trade from the New York Jets ahead of the 2024 draft in a move Payton said a lot of work went into.

Dulcich, Mathis, and Sutton are all slated for free agency after the 2025 season.

Dulcich and Sutton both opened the 2024 regular season as starters. But the former has been inactive since Week 4, replaced on game days by Lucas Krull. Mathis started six of 17 games in 2023. However, he fell behind current CB2 Riley Moss during training camp and the preseason.

Insider: Broncos a ‘Sneaky’ Trade Deadline Team

“I’ll go with the Broncos, a sneaky candidate to either add or subtract,” Fowler wrote. “They have enough talent to elicit some calls but not enough to be completely set at the deadline, either.

“And it still feels as if Denver’s offense is missing something. It wouldn’t shock to see the Broncos comb the market for a pass-catching running back. Coach Sean Payton has always coveted those change-of-pace backs, which harks back to the Darren Sproles days.”

Payton has touted Sproles’ role as the joker in his offense, noting the position is either a running back – like Sproles or fellow former New Orleans Saints back Reggie Bush – or a tight end.

The Broncos have several running backs on the roster, many with pass-catching chops.

Starter Javonte Williams is second on the team in targets (34) and receptions (27). He is fourth in receiving yards (174).

Backup and coaching staff darling Jaleel McLaughlin has a 13-37-2 line, so there is room for improvement, especially behind Williams. Tyler Badie – who is on injured reserve and has not played since Week 5 – is the only other back on the roster to catch a pass.

Broncos Poised for Splashy 2025 Offseason

Moving draft capital could help the Broncos push for the postseason. But if they wait, the Broncos can be one of the players of the 2025 offseason.

The Broncos have $1.7 million in cap space, per Over The Cap, who projects them to have $71.9 million in 2025. The 2025 free agent class currently includes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, among others.

The Broncos also have their full allotment picks in the first four rounds of the 2025 draft.

This team has endured issues at wide receiver and along the offensive line. They have the cap space and draft assets to improve their roster greatly for next season.