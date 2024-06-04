Sauce Gardner Gets Real About Broncos’ Zach Wilson: I ‘Practiced Against Him’

The Denver Broncos have a new-look quarterback room, with Russell Wilson out and off to the Pittsburgh Steelers after two seasons.

In his place, the Broncos retained veteran Jarrett Stidham while adding Zach Wilson via trade and Bo Nix in the 2024 draft. Head Coach Sean Payton referred to the group as “orphaned dogs,” noting they all came to the Broncos from different places.

All may not be lost for the former No. 2 overall pick, Wilson, though.

One of his former New York Jets teammates – All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner – still believes in Wilson’s talent. Gardner believes Wilson just needs someone to bring it out of him.

“I feel like when it comes to talent, as players and coaches, if you see somebody do something – let me just speak for me. If I see somebody do something one time, then I know it’s in them. I know they can do it, right?” Gardner said on the “Green Light” podcast on June 3. “I done practiced against him for two straight years, and I done even seen him do some special things in games.”

“I know he can do it,” Gardner continued. “It’s just going to take something to get it out of him so this way this can become who he is game in, game out, every day at practice.”

Wilson’s time with the Jets was marred by inconsistency.

“Obviously, there’s bittersweet moments in everything,” Wilson told reporters about the trade after the initial OTAs on May 23. “I was grateful for my experiences there, and the guys. Miss the guys out there and everything too. But, at the same time, fresh starts are good. And I’m excited to attack the new challenge.”

Zach Wilson on Road to Redemption

The embattled QB arrives at the Broncos with a 12-21 record, completing 57% of his passes and having thrown more interceptions (25) than touchdowns (23).

“I feel like a new chapter – obviously, I’m not familiar with Denver, and how they run things, and who their coaches is – but a new chapter, I feel like, was good for him and is good for him. And I feel like he have all the tools that it takes to be a top-tier NFL quarterback.”

Payton’s ability to revive Wilson’s career could have significant ramifications.

Not everyone is sold on the fit on paper, with former NFL quarterback Phil Simms noting Wilson’s style is different from what Payton typically prefers.

“I’m interested to see Zach Wilson. Now, he’s not Sean Payton’s kind of guy. So, that’ll be interesting if he has a little flavor just for him,” Simms said on the “Chris Simms Unbuttoned” podcast on May 20. “If Sean Payton doesn’t fix him, Zach, have a good life.”

Payton’s system calls for the quarterback to be on time and accurate.

Broncos’ Zach Wilson Not a Typical Sean Payton QB

Zach Wilson has always thrived in off-script situations, similar to Russell Wilson, which was an issue under Payton last season. The issues have affected the QB early in his Broncos tenure.

“Zach Wilson was the most erratic, in my opinion, including throwing an ill-advised INT to Omar Brown,” KOA Colorado host Ryan Edwards posted on X on May 23. He also scrambled during skeleton drill which isn’t ideal. Arm talent is undeniable, though.”

Conversely, Nix’s arm, while decent, is not among his most-touted capabilities.

Nix’s game is based on quick, decisive throws to avoid the negative plays – sacks and interceptions – that plagued the Broncos QBs last season.

“I saw more good than bad from Bo Nix today,” Edwards said after that May 23 practice. “Few throws were behind the receivers but that timing will come. Like his confidence. Looks like he belongs out there which I can’t say the same for every rookie QB I’ve watched.”

Stidham was “steady,” per Edwards. It could turn into a two-man race to start if Wilson falters.