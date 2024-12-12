Broncos QB Bo Nix Name-Drops Colts Coach Ahead of Week 15 Matchup

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos looks on after facing the Cleveland Browns.

Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos can do themselves a big favor in Week 15. Their opponent, the Indianapolis Colts, sits two games behind them in the NFC playoff race. The Broncos can put another full game between them and gain the tie-breaking edge.

The Colts have won two of their last three outings coming into Denver.

Nix knows they can present a challenge thanks to, among other factors, defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

“Well, they do a good job. Obviously, Coach Bradley, he’s been doing it for a long time. Great DC, and it starts there, with a great play-caller. And then they mix it up enough to try to confuse the team,” Nix told reporters on December 11.

“They’re good at what they do. They’re going to keep things in front of them, they’re going to make it a mess up front. Their guys play hard. They’re kind of everywhere. It’s annoying, but that’s part of the reason they’re good. They do a great job forcing turnovers, creating fumbles. And they just keep everything in front of them. They eliminate the explosive plays.”

“It’s hard to sustain drives in the NFL, so that’s what they try to do. They keep you from getting those explosives, make you drive the length of the field, and I think that’s one of the the reasons why they’re a good club. And they’re competing for a playoff spot.”

The Colts’ defense ranks 18th in scoring and 29th in total yards allowed per game entering Week 15. They are 26th in passing yards allowed. But they are 11th in passing touchdowns.

And they are prepared for Nix and the Broncos offense as well.

Colts Coaches Get Honest About Challenge Bo Nix Presents

Bradley has 12 years of NFL experience as a defensive coordinator with the Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, and Seattle Seahawks. He also spent four years as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach.

He spoke candidly about being prepared for Nix’s dual-threat skillset.

“He’s a guy that can get out of the pocket, he can extend plays, he makes plays on the run. Bo Nix is a quarterback that runs 4.5 [seconds in the 40-yard dash]. So here we go again; a guy that can extend plays,” Bradley told reporters on December 10. “It looked like earlier … that they used them in the run game; some quarterback runs.

“They’re still on occasion doing that. But it seems now it’s more getting out of the pocket, getting away from the rush, extending the plays that way rather than coordinated run game. But, yeah, that’s something we got to be aware of because a lot of his explosive plays come off of that.”

Nix completed 15-of-21 passes for 131 yards against the Colts during the preseason.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen acknowledged Nix’s play and how it has progressed during the season during his initial media availability of the week and again on Wednesday.

Play

“Obviously he’s playing good football right now,” Steichen said during his press conference on December 11. “As the season has progressed he continues to improve. The pass game, he’s throwing it well. He’s accurate, he’s getting out of the pocket, making plays … He’s playing good football.”

Bo Nix, Broncos Should Be Able to Lean on Running Game in Week 15

The Colts’ defense has been under fire this season, especially with Steichen defending Bradley despite the team’s best metrics still ranking below average or worse.

They have made improvements in some advanced metrics in recent weeks.

Still, the Broncos should be able to pick their poison against the Colts, which could be a great opportunity to figure out their running game once and for all. The Broncos have rotated lead backs in recent weeks.

Javonte Williams is still the starter, though Jaleel McLaughlin started in Weeks 9 and 10 and led the group in yards in Weeks 12 and 13.

The Colts’ 31st-ranked run defense could be a great matchup for McLaughlin to solidify his role.