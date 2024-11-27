Sean Payton Raises Eyebrows With Comments About Broncos’ Breakout Starter

The Denver Broncos could have a significant hole in their defense in Week 13 with starting defensive lineman Zach Allen.

They already dealt with it in Week 12.

The Broncos still managed to get a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. But the Broncos face a step up in competition against the Cleveland Browns despite the latter being just one win better than the Raiders.

Further exacerbating the situation, Broncos head coach Sean Payton has not been forthcoming about the extent of Allen’s injury despite the lineman being spotted in a walking boot on Sunday.

“We should be fine there,” Payton told reporters on November 25. “I’m not going to hit any injuries today. We should be fine there.”

Payton offered even less of an explanation postgame.

The lack of clarification caught the Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson’s attention.

“Second straight day he’s declined to discuss Allen having hurt his heel Friday in practice and wearing boot on right foot,” Tomasson posted on X on November 25 along with Payton’s quoted comments.

DNVR Broncos’ Zac Stevens took solace in Payton’s comments, underscoring the nebulous nature of Allen’s status.

Zach Allen’s Breakout Key Part of Broncos’ Defensive Dominance

A former third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019, Allen has been a big reason the Broncos’ defense ranks third in both points and yards; a noticeable rise from their respective 27th and 29th-placed rankings in those same categories in 2023.

Allen is 0.5 sacks from tying his career-high mark. He also ranks second among defensive tackles in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate.

He has credited Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph for the unit’s uptick this season.

“[Joseph’s system is] awesome,” Allen told Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason in July. “It’s the best. I mean, we play, now, an attack style. Simple. Only a few calls. And that’s all you can ask for, especially as a guy up front. My successful years in Arizona with VJ, that’s kind of how we played. And that’s the way I think that football’s meant to be played. So the fact that we’re making those steps is awesome.

“[Broncos defensive line coach Jamar Cain]’s been awesome, too, with the D-line kinda playing that attack style,” Allen said. “It’s been great.”

Broncos’ Front 7 Setting Tone

Allen is not the only member of the Broncos’ front seven who is performing at or near the top of his position this season. Fellow starting defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who the Broncos acquired in a trade this past offseason, also has 5.0 sacks; 1.0 sacks from his career-high mark.

Nose tackle D.J. Jones leads all defensive tackles in Run Stop Win Rate.

On the edges, Nik Bonitto is tied for the third-most sacks in the NFL with 10.0. His bookend, Jonathon Cooper, has 7.0 sacks – 1.5 off of his career-best – with five games to go.

The Broncos had the 12th-ranked remaining strength of schedule as of November 26, per Tankathon. But being stout up front on both sides of the ball like the Broncos is a good position to be in down the stretch of the regular season slate.

Up next, the Broncos will play host to the Cleveland Browns before their Week 14 bye.