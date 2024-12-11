Broncos Predicted to Replace $45 Million Backup QB Duo in 2025 NFL Draft

Denver Broncos backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

For a couple of guys who haven’t had to work much recently— or haven’t been very good at their jobs when they do — Denver Broncos backup quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson have become very, very rich in the process.

Whether they continue to rack up millions in the future will likely be someone else’s burden with both players contracts running out after the 2024 season — Stidham on a 2-year, $10 million contract and Wilson on a 4-year, $35.1 million contract he signed with the New York Jets after he was selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

With those 2 out the door, the Broncos should turn to the 2025 NFL draft to find their next backup quarterback for rookie sensation Bo Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

There’s also a financial benefit to finding a quarterback in the draft — especially in the later rounds where the price fluctuation between getting a quarterback anywhere from the fifth through seventh rounds is basically nil.

Broncos Can Save Money With Rookie QB

In the 2024 NFL draft, a record-tying 6 quarterbacks were taken in the first round. Only 5 quarterbacks were taken in the ensuing 6 rounds with just a $200,000 fluctuation in salaries over those final 5 picks.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler was the first of those 5 picks in the fifth round pick and signed a 4-year, $4.3 million contract. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Michael Pratt was the last of the 5 picks, taken in the seventh round pick by the Green Bay Packers with a 4-year, $4.1 million contract.

For the Broncos, those savings could equal another role player starter on either side of the ball — savings they’re in desperate need of with another $32 million in dead cap money in 2025 via the Russell Wilson contract.

Finding the Best College QB Fit for the Broncos

It’s not looked at as an especially deep year for college quarterbacks in the draft, with only Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward looking like locks to be drafted in the first round.

Beyond those 2, the Broncos have a wide range of quarterbacks to consider. Ideally, it would be someone who can fit into the system like Nix has and possesses a skill set that’s similar to Nix’s — an efficient passer who also has the ability to tuck the ball and run when he has to.

The Broncos have 7 picks in 2025 even though they don’t have picks in the fifth round or seventh round they have 3 picks in the sixth round. It would make sense to use one of those sixth round picks on a quarterback.

Ideally, a quarterback like Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, who has seen his stock drop dramatically over the 2024 season, would be a perfect fit for the Broncos and might even be worth packaging a pair of those 6th round picks to move up and take him in the fourth round if he’s available.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. currently has Milroe ranked at No. 3 on his Big Draft Board for 2025 quarterbacks. Another quarterback who might fit well with the Broncos and is more in the mold of Stidham and Wilson would be Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who Kiper has ranked at No. 6 on his board.