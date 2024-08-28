Buccaneers Sign Former 37-TD QB Ahead of Season Opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing a former 37-touchdown quarterback as their third quarterback.

As reported by the PewterReport on Wednesday, August 28, the Buccaneers are signing rookie quarterback Michael Pratt to their practice squad. Pratt was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but was recently released.

With the signing of Pratt, that likely means the Buccaneers are moving on from John Wolford, who was recently prior to the 53-man roster cutdown deadline and was a candidate for the practice squad. Wolford had also been released following the preseason last year, only to be re-signed by the Bucs.

“The #Bucs are signing former Tulane QB Michael Pratt to their practice squad,” writes PewterReport. “Pratt was the No. 3 QB in Green Bay and was released. The #Buccaneers were interested in Pratt as a late Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Pratt replaces John Wolford as QB3 in Tampa Bay.”

Michael Pratt Posted Prolific Career With Tulane Green Wave

The 22-year-old Pratt had a prolific career with the Tulane Green Wave. He was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Year last season after throwing 22 touchdowns and rushing for five touchdowns during his senior season. That followed a season after Pratt threw for 27 touchdowns and rushed for 10 more during the 2022 season. That’s not even mentioning how his 161.8 passing efficiency rating and 8.9 yards per attempt during the 2022 campaign led the conference.

During the preseason, Pratt saw significant action while competing for the backup quarterback job with Sean Clifford. He completed 23-of-35 passes for one touchdown against one interception for 178 passing yards and a 65.7% completion rate for a 75.7 passer rating.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback is described as an “aggressive passer” who will take a clean hit to make sure the ball goes where it needs to go in a scouting report of his.

Via Bleacher Report’s Derrik Klassen:

“Pratt’s toughness and aggressive mentality are the basis of his game,” writes Klassen. “He is fearless in the pocket. At least a few times per game, Pratt will take a clean hit to ensure he delivers a ball where it needs to go. That toughness and team-first mentality will serve him well. That mentality extends to Pratt’s risk tolerance. He is an aggressive passer. Pratt always looks for angles to throw down the field if the pre-snap look from the defense allows for it.”

While those are admirable qualities in a quarterback, his arm traits appear to be lacking.

“From an arm-talent perspective, Pratt is lacking,” says Klassen. “He has a lumbering release, and the ball does not pop out of his hand with good velocity. Pratt too often lacks the ball speed to make certain throws, especially outside the numbers, and he doesn’t have a loose arm that can access different throwing angles.”

Michael Pratt Compared to Cowboys Backup QB Cooper Rush

Pratt is deemed a “high-level developmental prospect” and compared to longtime Dallas Cowboys backup Cooper Rush.

Considering Pratt won’t be rushed into action anytime soon with Baker Mayfield entrenched as the starter and Kyle Trask as the backup, the Buccaneers will take their time in developing Pratt. If the Tulane alum can develop into a quarterback similar to Rush, who holds a 5-1 career record and has long served as Dak Prescott’s backup in Dallas, the Buccaneers would certainly take that return in an instant.