Broncos Veteran Shot Following Thursday Night Football: Report

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was shot twice – once in the arm and once in the “back of the head,” according to documents obtained by 9News, per 9News’ Mike Klis on October 24.

The Broncos beat the New Orleans Saints 33-10 on Thursday Night Football in Week 7.

After that, Reynolds and two friends went to a local strip club. Upon leaving around 3 a.m. MT, they were followed by their eventual attacker.

“Shortly after 3 a.m. on Oct. 18, someone called 911 about a shooting near East Hampden Avenue and South Dahlia Street. The caller reported he was driving a blue Ford Bronco and said he had been shot, according to court documents obtained by 9NEWS,” Klis wrote.

“Officers responded there and located the victims. Among them was Reynolds, who, according to court documents, was shot twice, once in his left arm and once in the back of his head. Another man was shot in his back. A third victim was wounded by shattered glass, the court documents say. All three had scrapes from climbing over a fence, the documents say.”

The Broncos released a statement addressing the incident but deferring to authorities.

“Josh Reynolds was a victim of a shooting on Friday in Denver and received treatment for minor injuries,” the Broncos said in a statement, per Klis in a post on X on October 24. “Out of respect for the legal process, we will defer further comment on this matter to the authorities.”

Insider: Broncos WR Josh Reynolds ‘OK’ After ‘Scary Incident’

There were no reported incidents at the club. Police have arrested two men – Burr Charlesworth and Luis Mendoza – as part of their investigation.

Police do have video surveillance footage from the club.

Klis wrote that – according to the documents – the video showed Mendoza entered the establishment – “Shotgun Willie’s” – around midnight. Mendoza did not engage with any of the entertainers, instead watching the three victims and following them as they left.

Despite the serious nature of the incident and the phrasing about where he was shot, the wide receiver was released after being checked at the hospital.

“Following a scary incident on Friday in which he was a shooting victim, Josh Reynolds is OK after sustaining only minor injuries,” Klis reported in a post on X in a subsequent post. “Broncos have been in communication with Reynolds since Friday and he’s been watching practices on the field all week.”