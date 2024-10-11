Broncos Starter Facing Multi-Week Absence After Surgery: Report

The Denver Broncos’ passing game just took a potentially substantial hit.

They are already struggling as a team offensively, ranking 22nd in points scored and 28th in yards gained. The passing offense ranks 13th in attempts but is 28th in yards and 29th in touchdowns scored.

Now, they must navigate at least their Week 6 matchup against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers without their second-leading wide receiver, Josh Reynolds.

“#Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds underwent minor finger surgery and, after a successful procedure, is expected to miss at least one game and likely a few more as he works to return potentially later this month, per a league source,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on October 11.

Reynolds is tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (1). The 29-year-old wideout’s 12 receptions, 183 receiving yards, and 15.3 yards-per-reception average are all the second-highest marks on the Broncos.

Reynolds signed a two-year, $9 million contract with the Broncos over the 2024 offseason.

He had been dealing with an Achilles injury but missed the first two practice sessions of Week 6 with a “hand injury,” per 9News’ Mike Klis on October 9.

Broncos’ Youngsters Have Opportunity to Step Up After Josh Reynolds Injury

The Broncos still have veterans Courtland Sutton and Lil’Jordan Humphrey – who has garnered a larger snap share than Reynolds, per Pro Football Reference – on the roster.

No Broncos receiver has started all five games in 2024. But Reynolds is WR2 on the depth chart.

Sutton leads the way with three starts with rookie Troy Franklin (two starts) behind him and everyone else in the group logging one start each. But that only reflects on the team’s personnel when the game begins.

Reynold’s injury creates an opportunity for someone to step up. Franklin would be the most logical choice given his draft stock and pre-existing relationship with Nix.

He could have competition for those additional reps, though.

Second-year wideout Marvin Mims has not taken the next step as expected coming into the campaign. He was an All-Pro kick returner as a rookie in 2023 but has received 59 snaps on offense through five weeks; an 18.3% snap share.

Franklin’s fellow rookie, Devaughn Vele, turned heads during training camp and the preseason. But he has been inactive since the regular season opener.

The Broncos also have a quartet of receivers on the practice squad that could be elevated.

Broncos Practice Squadder a Dark-Horse Candidate to Replace Injured Veteran

The Broncos have familiar faces in David Sills, Kaden Davis, and Michael Bandy on the practice squad. Sills is the most proven among the group with 13 receptions for 123 yards in his career compared to Bandy (10-80-0) and Davis, who has not played in a regular season game.

However, A.T. Perry who could take Reynold’s roster spot and solve an issue for the Broncos.

The Broncos rank 31st in passing yards per completion. They are also 30th in yards per attempt, so they need to maximize the deep shots they do take.

Perry, who is listed at 6-foot-5, was not a high-volume target with the Saints. He had 12 receptions in 18 games. But he has specialized in the deep ball in his young career, with 246 yards (and 4 touchdowns) on those receptions for a 20.5 YPR average.

Whether or not Perry can see the field is another story. But the Broncos have options.