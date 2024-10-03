Broncos Rookie QB Called ‘Better Than the Narrative’ After Struggles

It’s not hard to watch the Denver Broncos play and come to the conclusion that rookie quarterback Bo Nix isn’t the reason they’re winning games. You might go so far as to say the Broncos have a surprising, 2-2 record in spite of Nix’s struggles and more because of an elite defense and genius head coach in Sean Payton.

According to PFF’s Trevor Sikkema, that might not be totally fair to Nix, who is 26th in the NFL in passing headed into a Week 5 home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on October 6.

Nix went 12-of-25 passing for 60 yards, 1. touchdown and no interceptions in a 10-9, Week 4 win over the New York Jets — the worst passing game for a winning quarterback with at least 25 pass attempts since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

One of the big concerns about Nix when the Broncos selected him at No. 12 overall in the 2024 NFL draft was that he was a “system quarterback” at Oregon.

“I think that (Nix) has played better than the narrative,” Sikkema said during a podcast appearance on This is Football With Kevin Clark on October 3. “Obviously, I think the people have been able to point out some of Bo Nix’s struggles, especially when passing it deep down the field. Right now, he’s got five big time throws, five turn-over worthy plays. And believe it or not, the big time throws that he has, it’s more than Jayden Daniels.”

Nix Part of Record-Setting NFL Draft Class

Nix is the first rookie quarterback to start for the Broncos in 41 years — since No. 1 overall pick and Pro Football Hall of Famer John Elway started for the franchise in 1983.

That’s not Nix’s only connection to Elway. The 2024 NFL draft tied the 1983 NFL draft with a record 6 quarterbacks selected in the first round.

Nix won the starting job for the Broncos after a three-way battle with veterans Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson during training camp.

He’s also one of 3 rookies starting at quarterback right now alongside No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams on the Chicago Bears and No. 2. overall pick Daniels on the Washington Commanders. Daniels has the Commanders off to a 3-1 start and has been one of the NFL’s best quarterbacks through the first month.

Nix Centerpiece for Broncos’ Rebuilding Efforts

Nix finds himself as the centerpiece of the Broncos’ rebuilding efforts as the team tries to end a playoff drought stretching back to when they won Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season.

It’s the longest playoff drought for any NFL franchise following a Super Bowl win. Since Peyton Manning retired following that Super Bowl-winning season, the Broncos have started 13 quarterbacks in the last 8 seasons.

Nix already has experience on his side after he set the NCAA record with 61 career starts from 2019 to 2023 at Auburn and Oregon, going 43-18 as a starter.

In 2023, he was the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist and set the NCAA single-season record for completion percentage (77.4 percent) and led the FBS with 45 passing touchdowns. He also set a single-season school record with 4,508 passing yards.