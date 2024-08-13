Broncos Legend Praises Rookie QB, Slams Wilson

Sometimes the best people to evaluate any given NFL team are former players. They’re the ones who take the most pride in how the team plays in any given season, and removed from the shackles of being within the franchise walls they’re usually full of piping-hot takes with an extra bit of gravitas.

Such is the case of former Denver Broncos offensive lineman Mark Schlereth, who won two Super Bowls in six seasons with the team from 1995 to 2000 and won another Super Bowl with the Washington Redskins before that.

Schlereth went on The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Aug. 12 following the debut of Broncos’ rookie quarterback Bo Nix in a 34-30 preseason win over the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 11. He also took the opportunity to take a shot at current Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson, who spent the last two seasons on the Broncos.

“Ball out. I like the timing, the tempo. That was a big issue for us a year ago with the minus plays,” Schlereth said. ““Everything that Russell Wilson wasn’t last year for Sean Payton, Bo Nix was … you saw (Nix) stand in the pocket, deliver the football on time, accurately. You saw him manipulate inside the pocket, never taking his eyes down to focus on the rush, always keeping them downfield, delivering strikes.”

This is such garbage from him. I could get a high school quarterback, they could step up and deliver the ball to the shallow cross for a huge gain. This stuff happened multiple times a game. https://t.co/2KTddSx62D — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) August 4, 2024

Schlereth Has Been Critical of Wilson in the Past

This isn’t the first time Schlereth has expressed his distaste with how Wilson played during his two seasons in Denver. In March 2024, Schlereth went on The Pat McAfee Show to talk about his feelings after the Broncos released Wilson.

“I’m going to say thank goodness,” Schlereth said. “Because the way Russ played, the way he’s played the last couple of years, he’s diminished. He doesn’t throw the ball in the middle of the football field, he doesn’t anticipate throws. You can sit here and tell me all day long 26 TDs, eight interceptions, I’ll tell you garbage numbers. The things he does, he’s just not good enough anymore.”

While Schlereth’s criticism of Wilson, in this case, pertained to what happened on the field, Wilson’s lasting legacy in Denver is the damage his contract did off the field. That’s because the Broncos released Wilson two years into a 5-year, $242.5 million contract that included $161 million in guaranteed money. That meant the Broncos had to swallow a dead cap hit of $85 million spread over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Nix Seemed Totally in Control in Debut

Even though veteran Jarrett Stidham got the start against the Colts, Nix stole the show by going 15-for-25 passing for 125 yards and 1 touchdown in the win and leading two scoring drives. Stidham was 4-of-7 for 37 yards and 1 interception.

Nix, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, also rushed 3 times for 17 years. Payton has already said Nix will start the Broncos’ next preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Aug. 18 in Denver.

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since winning the Super Bowl following the 2015 season, which was Peyton Manning’s final season. In the ensuing 8 seasons, the Broncos have started 13 different quarterbacks, including 8 in the last five seasons.