Broncos Predicted to Reunite Sean Payton With NFL All-Pro LB

The Denver Broncos are just a few players away from becoming a perennial playoff team. They need a tight end, who they could obtain through the 2025 NFL draft. They need a running back, who they could get in either the draft or via free agency.

For the defense, which was one of the NFL’s best in 2024, they might just be 1 piece away. Philadelphia Eagles inside linebacker Zack Baun might be that piece after earning NFL All-Pro honors and being selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time.

Baun had a breakout season with the Eagles after a position switch and led the No. 1 defense in the NFL with 151 tackles to go with 11 TFL, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 1 interception while playing on a 1-year, $1.6 million contract.

Those numbers eclipsed Baun’s totals from his first 4 seasons combined with the New Orleans Saints, where he was drafted by current Broncos head coach Sean Payton out of Wisconsin in the third round (No. 74 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft.

Baun was just as good in the playoffs as the regular season in the Eagles’ NFC Wild Card win over the Green Bay Packers on January 12, racking up 8 tackles, 1 interception and 1 pass deflection.

Broncos Could Balk at Baun’s Asking Price

The Broncos made the postseason for the first time since 2015 despite being projected at just 5.5 wins before the season and did so largely on the backs of their defense and the steadily improving play of rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

While that leap forward might signal a team ready to start making splashy deals, that type of moment for the Broncos might still be a year away because they still have 1 year remaining on the $85 million dead cap hit from quarterback Russell Wilson — $53 million in 2024 and $32 million in 2025.

That could put a dent in Denver’s plans for Baun, who has seen his price skyrocket.

Spotrac currently has his market value set at a 2-year, $19.4 million contract — which seems pretty fair considering Baun is 28 years old and could be out of his prime within a few years.

Eagles Might Not Want to Let Baun Go Elsewhere

It’s easy to see the Eagles not letting Baun even make it to free agency — staying in Philadelphia with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio on a team that’s going to be a contender for the foreseeable future might be the best move he could make.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Eagles should lock down Baun with a long-term contract extension, although with just $20.9 million in predicted salary cap space available in 2025 it might be hard to see Baun getting almost half of that at this point.