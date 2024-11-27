Eagles Encouraged to Offer Contract Extension to ‘Centerpiece’ Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles got a bargain when they signed linebacker Zack Baun to a 1-year, $1.6 million free agent contract in March 2024.

At the time, there’s no way they could have realized exactly how much of a deal they were getting. Baun has anchored the middle of Philadelphia’s defense all season and emerged as one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers.

Through a 9-2 start that includes the Eagles’ current, 7-game winning streak, Baun leads the team with 105 tackles to go with 5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception and a whopping 3 forced fumbles — numbers that might get him his first career Pro Bowl selection.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Eagles should lock down Baun with a long-term contract extension before his number gets too high.