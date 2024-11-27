Eagles Encouraged to Offer Contract Extension to ‘Centerpiece’ Defender

The Philadelphia Eagles got a bargain when they signed linebacker Zack Baun to a 1-year, $1.6 million free agent contract in March 2024.
At the time, there’s no way they could have realized exactly how much of a deal they were getting. Baun has anchored the middle of Philadelphia’s defense all season and emerged as one of the NFL’s best inside linebackers.
Through a 9-2 start that includes the Eagles’ current, 7-game winning streak, Baun leads the team with 105 tackles to go with 5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 1 interception and a whopping 3 forced fumbles — numbers that might get him his first career Pro Bowl selection.
That’s why Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the Eagles should lock down Baun with a long-term contract extension before his number gets too high.
“The 27-year-old joined Philly on a modest one-year, $1.6 million contract this past offseason,” Holder wrote. “He has significantly outplayed that deal and become one of Philadelphia’s centerpiece defenders. He has flashed while chasing down ball-carriers, rushing the quarterback and in coverage. The do-everything linebacker is likely to cash in with a significant contract should he reach the open market. The Eagles shouldn’t allow him to get there.”
Eagles Saw Something Other Teams Did Not
Given Baun’s success in 2024, it’s kind of amazing to look back and think they got him for the price they did … but there was little to indicate he was capable of having the breakout season he’s been having.
Baun was a high school star in Wisconsin before staying home to play for the University of Wisconsin, where he was an All-American in 2019 before the New Orleans Saints selected him in the third round (No. 74 overall) of the 2020 NFL draft.
In 4 seasons in New Orleans, Baun only started 14 games, with a career-high 6 starts in 2023 that went with career highs in tackles (30), TFL (4), sacks (2.0), as he was mainly used on special teams.
The difference in Philadelphia has been a position switch. Philadelphia general manager saw Baun as a backup outside linebacker and special teams demon — defensive coordinator Vic Fangio saw him as an inside linebacker.
“After I watched (film), I said no, I think he’s an inside linebacker,” Fangio told CBS Sports. “Luckily it hit.”
Breaking Down Highest Paid NFL Inside Linebackers
Inside linebackers are similar to running backs in that their value is way below the market for most positions and asked to be a central part of any game plan.
In terms of total value for inside linebacker contracts, there is a massive drop off after the top 3 highest paid at the position in the NFL with Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith ($100 million), San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner ($95.2 million) and Chicago Bears linebacker Tremaine Edmunds ($72 million) — the next highest paid linebacker is Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen ($41 million).
Just at his own position on the roster in terms of overall contract value, Baun is behind the Eagles’ other starting inside linebacker, Nakobe Dean ($5.2 million) and Baun’s backup, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. ($4.38 million).
If Baun hasn’t already played his way out of the Eagles’ budget for 2025, they might be smart to offer him something along the lines of a 3-year, $20 million contract similar to the one the Kansas City Chiefs signed linebacker Drue Tranquill to in March 2024.
