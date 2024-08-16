Former Broncos All-Pro Signs $8 Million Contract With NFC Upstart

The Denver Broncos’ offseason overhaul saw several players depart in free agency, some after being let go by the organization. One of those players in the latter group was two-time Pro Bowl and four-time All-Pro safety and 2023 team captain Justin Simmons.

Simmons remained in free agency since the Broncos cut him in March.

His stay has officially come to an end with Simmons agreeing to a contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

“The #Falcons aren’t done working on the D: Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons is signing with Atlanta on a one-year, $8 million deal, per @AthletesFirst,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on X on August 15.

Simmons, 31, recorded 70 total tackles, eight pass deflections, and three interceptions in 2023.

He also forced a pair of fumbles and had one recovery. But the Broncos cut him in the final year of his four-year, $61 million pact, saving $18.2 million against the salary cap.

Simmons’ signing in Atlanta comes one day after the Falcons agreed to a trade with the New England Patriots, sending a third-round draft pick out for four-time Pro Bowl edge defender Matthew Judon.

The Falcons also signed former Minnesota Vikings Pro Bowler Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Broncos general manager George Paton checked in with Cousins’ camp in free agency before the latter signed with Atlanta, per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer in March.

Justin Simmons, Broncos Have Moved On

While some fans held out hope that he could possibly return, the Broncos gave his former jersey number to rookie fourth-round draft pick Kris Abrams-Draine. Simmons even told fans to support Abrams-Draine despite all that he (Simmons) had done while donning the number.

“Can’t believe I have to address this but if you supported me in Denver then please support Kris Abrams-Draine. My number isn’t getting retired,” Simmons posted on X in May. “I appreciate the support and sensitivity to me leaving but let’s support the young gun! I know he will make it HIS number.”

The Broncos had already replaced Simmons and fellow 2023 Week 1 starter Kareem Jackson.

They brought back incumbent P.J. Locke and signed former Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones in free agency.

Denver is also high on depth options like JL Skinner and Delarrin Turner-Yell, while reserves Devon Key and Omar Brown have made plays during training camp. The Broncos may lack the top-end talent that Simmons provided, but they are still deep on the defensive back end.

Broncos Have Several Question Marks in Re-Tooled Secondary

The Broncos’ changing of the guard in the secondary brings with it several questions. Denver ranked 22nd against the pass.

Some of that has to do with the pass rush, with the Broncos also ranking 22nd in team sacks.

However, questions about the secondary start at the top of the depth chart, where Locke has 59 games of playing experience in his four seasons. He has eight starts, all of which came during the 2023 season, and he was mostly a special teams player before the campaign.

Jones has 54 games and 30 starts on his resume. He has logged double-digit starts one time in his career (2021) and has started seven or fewer games in each of his other three seasons.

Their depth is even less proven.

Turner-Yell has played in 30 games and has started two games while Skinner played in two games as a rookie in 2023. The Broncos’ secondary struggled with Simmons, so there is an opportunity for the group to surprise around standout cornerback Pat Surtain II.