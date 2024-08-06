Broncos Could Have ‘Special’ Pass Rusher in Third-Year Linebacker

The Denver Broncos have been missing an elite pass rusher on the roster since Von Miller left following the 2021 season, although those days may soon be coming to an end.

While the void created by the exit of one of the NFL’s greatest pass rushers of all time in Miller wasn’t going to be easily filled, the Broncos seem to have built up their defense to the point where they might be able to consistently put pressure on opposing quarterbacks in 2024.

Denver defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told ESPN’s Jeff Legwold he thinks the Broncos might have a star pass rusher on their roster already in third-year outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, who Joseph called “special” after he had a career-high 8.0 sacks in 2023.

“Digging further into Bonitto’s 2023 season reveals that 15.5% of his pass rushes resulted in a first pressure by a defender, good for third in the NFL and tucked between the likes of Micah Parsons, Bradley Chubb and Will Anderson Jr.,” Legwold wrote. “Bonitto’s rate was higher than Pro Bowl stalwarts such as Maxx Crosby, T.J. Watt, Chris Jones and Aidan Hutchinson. That certainly influenced opposing quarterbacks, but Bonitto would like more opportunities — he had roughly 60% of Parsons’ total rushes last season with 258. He’d also like to finish more of those pressures with sacks.”

Bonitto was one of four players on Denver’s roster who return after registering at least 4.5 sacks in 2023 alongside Jonathon Cooper, who led the Broncos with 8.5 sacks, Zach Allen (5.0) and Baron Browning (4.5), who Bonitto currently sits behind on the depth chart.

Bonitto Went From Big 12 Stardom to the NFL

Bonitto, 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds, was a high-level recruit out of powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) High School — the same high school that produced Nick Bosa and Joey Bosa — and became a two-time All-American at Oklahoma.

Bonitto’s speciality with the Sooners was rushing the passer and in three seasons as a starting outside linebacker he had 18 sacks, including 14.5 sacks over his last two seasons.

The Broncos spent a second-round pick (No. 64 overall) on Bonitto in the 2022 NFL draft — ironically it’s a pick that was obtained when they traded Miller to the Los Angeles Rams.

As a rookie in 2022, Bonitto missed two games due to injury and made one start with just 1.5 sacks. In 2023, Bonitto missed two games with injury late in the season but took over as the starter for Randy Gregory midway through the season, allowing the Broncos to trade Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers.

Bonitto’s stats in just four starts in 2023 jump off the page — 30 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 20 QB hits, 1 forced fumble and 2 pass deflections.

Every Nik Bonitto TFL and sack from last season pic.twitter.com/8R2LVvTLU7 — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) March 1, 2024

“I’m just trying to find any way to affect the quarterback,” Bonitto said. “Obviously sacks would be nice, but against these top guys you want to get pressure on them as much as you can. You don’t want them to have time to sit there all day to do what they want to do, so sacks, pressures, whatever it takes to affect the quarterback.”

Bonitto Could Cash in With Huge Season

It seems like 9.0 sacks might be the cutoff for being considered an elite pass rusher in the NFL. Get into double-digit sack totals and you become one of the NFL’s highest-paid edge rushers.

Bonitto could be in line for a massive raise if he hits either of those marks. He’s in the third year of a 4-year, $5.8 million rookie contract. The Top 10 highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL make a median salary of $28 million per year.