Justin Fields Throws Shade at Broncos Over Russell Wilson After Steelers Win

The Denver Broncos could not muster enough offense to topple the Pittsburgh Steelers, falling 13-6 at home in Week 2. A calf injury robbed former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson of his opportunity to participate in the victory.

However, fill-in starting quarterback Justin Fields shared that the Steelers let Wilson have his moment postgame.

Wilson and his fellow ex-Broncos Brandon Johnson and Corliss Waitman got souvenirs.

“I think we all know Russ got kind of did dirty last year,” Fields told reporters on September 15. “I know he wished he could have played today in this game. But it’s awesome getting a win for him. He got a ‘petty’ game ball. So, yeah, it’s great getting a dub for Russ, for sure.”

Fields completed 65% of his passes for 117 yards and 1 touchdown with 0 interceptions. He added another 27 yards on eight carries.

Play

Fields did not have to do it alone.

Running backs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris combined for 111 yards on 26 carries. Pittsburgh’s defense also sacked Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix twice and snagged 2 interceptions.

Denver’s running game struggled, with Nix accounting for 25 of the team’s 64 yards on the ground in the contest.

Russell Wilson Gets Revenge Win Over Broncos With Steelers

Wilson completed 63.3% of his passes for 6,594 yards, 42 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions in two yeast with the Broncos. However, his 11-19 record and poor rapport with Broncos head coach Sean Payton made the latter’s decision to part ways a non-issue.

Payton benched Wilson for the final two weeks of the 2023 season, which brought a grievance from Wilson’s camp. Wilson was set to begin a five-year, $245 million contract in 2024.

The Broncos cut him, incurring an $85 million dead cap hit (over two seasons)

“No, [it was not a difficult decision],” Payton told reporters at the 2024 NFL Annual Meeting in March. “It’s always difficult when you take on a cap hit like that. We spent some time deciding how we were going to take that and then we moved forward.”

Wilson did not frame his time in Denver as harshly.

“I wouldn’t say I’m ‘scalded,’” Wilson told reporters in May. “I would say that if anything, I’ve just learned a lot. And I think that internally you get better, you get tougher, you use your experiences, you use the challenges that you’ve gone through to be the best version of you. And so I don’t blink, and I’m looking forward to the challenge and opportunity.”

Justin Fields Could ‘Wally Pipp’ Russell Wilson

The “petty game ball” for beating the Broncos could be a consolation prize for Wilson, who has seen his backup go 2-0 in his absence.

“Mike Tomlin historically doesn’t believe in his starters getting Wally Pipped, but Justin Fields is playing really, really well through six quarters as the starter,” ESPN’s Brooke Pryor posted on X on September 15. “On one hand, this gives the Steelers the luxury of not rushing Wilson back. On the other, will he have a job to come back to?”

Wally Pipp is infamous as the man Lou Gehrig replaced.

Pipp went to his manager, former New York Yankees skipper Miller Huggins, with complaints of a headache. Huggins put Gehrig in the lineup in Pipp’s place and the replacement went on to become arguably the greatest first baseman in baseball history.

Fields has completed 30-of-43 passes for 273 yards and 1 touchdown through two weeks. That he has led the team to two wins could prove to be the most significant factor.