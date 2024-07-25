Broncos Have One of NFL’s ‘True’ Franchise Players in All-Pro CB

There is no greater compliment for an NFL star then to be called a “franchise player” — a truly phenomenal talent who an entire organization can be built around and, in turn, can lift them to the upper echelon of the league.

According to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, the Denver Broncos have one of those types of players in cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team’s 24-year-old phenom. Surtain was one of 15 true franchise players around the NFL selected to the list — the elite of the elite.

“True franchise players are the most indispensable of the NFL’s elite,” Knox wrote. “We’re talking about Hall of Fame-caliber stars who can lift their teams in the biggest games and change outcomes multiple times per seasons. We’re talking about those who can be centerpieces for a decade or more … to qualify, players must be 28 or younger when the regular season begins on September 5 and must still be with the teams that drafted them.”

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was No. 1 on the list — Surtain II came in at No. 14.

“The Denver Broncos lack star power and don’t feature many top-tier players,” Knox said. “However, they do have one standout worth building around in cornerback Pat Surtain II. Surtain, the ninth overall pick in the 2021 draft, has quickly established himself as one of the league’s best defensive backs, if not the very best. A two-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro, Surtain is arguably the best young cover corner in the NFL.”

ESPN Poll Ranks Surtain II as No. 1 Cornerback

ESPN’s preseason survey of NFL executives, coaches and scouts voted Surtain II as the No. 1 cornerback in the NFL headed into the 2024 season. Surtain II was listed as the No. 10 cornerback in the NFL in the same voting before the 2023 season.

That was even with Surtain II seeing a noticeable dip in his play in 2023, which may have been a result of the Broncos playing a version of zone defense that asked the former Alabama star to not only cover his part of the field … but make up for other defenders’ shortcomings as well. He did so while playing an incredible 1,121 snaps for the Broncos — the most of anyone on the roster.

“The context, according to multiple coaches who prepped for Surtain, is Denver sometimes played in softer zones that attached Surtain as the ‘nearest defender’ quite loosely at times,” wrote ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Despite those struggles, Surtain II still made his second consecutive Pro Bowl.

Mega-Payday Coming Up For Surtain II

One thing that’s undeniable about Surtain II’s future — whether it’s with the downtrodden Broncos or somewhere else — is that he’s about to get super-duper paid.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander is the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL in terms of average annual salary with a 4-year, $84 million contract with $30 million guaranteed.

The biggest overall contract belongs to Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward at 5 years, $100.5 million with $71.25 million in guaranteed money — just a smidge ahead of Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey at 5 years, $100 million with $71 million guaranteed.

In April 2024, the Broncos picked up the fifth-year option on Surtain II’s contract, which would pay him an estimated $19.8 million in 2025.