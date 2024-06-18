Broncos’ Pat Surtain II Gets Honest About Trade Rumors Amid Contract Uncertainty

Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II has one year left on his four-year, $20.9 million contract.

There is a fifth-year option for 2025, which would pay the three-time Pro Bowler $19.8 million. The Broncos can also apply the franchise tag up to three times. In 2023, the tag for corners came in at $19.8 million. The continued uncertainty has led to trade rumors pre-draft.

It did not affect Surtain, though, who was asked if ever thought he would be traded.

“No,” the two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro said, per The Denver Gazette’s Chris Tomasson on June 16.

More than just that, Surtain has visions of cementing his legacy as a Bronco, joining the acclaimed Ring of Fame, which saw two new members – Steve Foley and Riley Odoms – inducted this offseason.

“When you see those (Ring of Fame) players on the wall and see what they’ve done, it just gives you great inspiration and you look forward to those things to fulfill,” Surtain said, per Tomasson. “Obviously, I want to be a Bronco, so I definitely want to see my name up in the rafters.”

He already has the respect of his NFL peers.

“Surtain by far I’ll give one. I can give No. 1 spot, Surtain is the number one corner right now – to me,” Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay said on the “2nd Wind” podcast in September 2023. “Overall game. Definitely after last year’s performance. He had a great performance, man.

“Pat the best one, though. I can always tell you who the best one for me is.”

Surtain’s 56.1% completion allowed in his coverage over the first three years of his career is the 13th-best mark among defenders to see at least 260 targets since 2018, per Stathead.

But he allowed a career-worst 59.3% completion last season, per Pro Football Reference. Pro Football Focus graded him 58th in defense and 92nd in coverage last season. He was far from satisfied with his performance.

Pat Surtain Doubles Down on Criticism for Pro Bowl Season

“I’ve got a lot to prove,” Surtain said, per Tomasson. “Last season wasn’t the year I wanted to have, so I’m just looking to have a better year. Looking to do what I do best.

“I feel like last year I wasn’t on top of the things that I’m really good at. Some of my technique wasn’t up to par like I wanted it to be. Last year was a good year, but I know how much potential, how much greatness I have in me. That’s just the main thing. Being able to fulfill that potential.”

He expressed similar sentiments during a recent interview with media personality Jim Rome.

“I wouldn’t say necessarily getting snubbed [for All-Pro in 2023],” Surtain said on “The Jim Rome Show” on June 14. “I just think there’s a point in time where you’ve got to ask yourself, was it the standard that you wanted to put out there? And I don’t think it was the year I wanted to have as far as the standard I set for myself.”

Surtain had a career-high 69 total tackles to go with his completion percentage allowed, the latter of which ranked eighth in the NFL last season.

But he posted a career-worst missed tackle rate and had a career-low one takeaway.

Pat Surtain Not Sweating Contract Situation With Broncos

That high standard and strong track record may be why Surtain can brush off contract concerns, which sparked many of the trade rumors this offseason. He even expressed the same inward focus.

“That time will come,” Surtain said,” per The Denver Post’s Ryan McFadden on June 3. “I’m focused on being the best player I can be.”

For the Broncos, it makes sense to get an extension done.

Per Over The Cap, the Broncos can save $1.9 million on his 2024 cap hit if they get a deal done now. If they wait until next season when Surtain is on his fifth-year option, they can save $14.9 million with an extension.