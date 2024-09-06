Terrible 2022 Draft Class Could Benefit Broncos in Future

The 2024 NFL offseason was defined by its massive contracts. In total, 10 players set new marks for the biggest contracts of all time at their positions.

From that group, a large number of players from the 2021 cashed in at their first chance to sign big-time extensions. That included two Denver Broncos who signed massive deals with NFL All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain (4 years, $96 million) and offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (4 years, $72 million).

Those contracts represent a major investment in the future for Denver, who are the most cash-strapped team in NFL history in terms of the salary cap. Over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the Broncos have $85 million from former quarterback Russell Wilson. In 2024, Wilson will cost them $35.4 million. In 2025, that number jumps to $49.6 million — the largest dead cap hit in NFL history.

All of that means the Broncos are looking for a break wherever they can find it, in terms of finances. In a good news/bad news scenario, that break seems likely to come after the 2024 season thanks to the team’s terrible 2022 draft class.

It’s a group of players who don’t project for significant contracts — something that could greatly benefit the Broncos.

What Went Wrong With Denver’s 2022 Draft Class

Denver sent 3 picks from its 2022 draft to the Seattle Seahawks in the trade that brought them Wilson; their first-, second- and fifth-round picks.

The Broncos still ended up with 9 draft picks. Out of that group only center Luke Wattenberg, a fifth-round pick, is projected to start in the 2024 season opener against the Seahawks on Sept. 8. It will be Wattenberg’s second career start.

Only 4 of the 9 picks from 2022 will even be on the active roster to start the 2024 season.

Wattenberg, outside linebacker Nik Bonitto, tight end Greg Dulcich and defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike, with the other 3 as backups. Two more players from the 2022 draft will start the season on the injured reserve or PUP list with cornerback Damarri Mathis and safety Delarrin Turner-Yell.

Three more players from the 2022 class are no longer on the roster; wide receiver Montrell Washington, defensive end Matt Henningsen and linebacker Faion Hicks.

Will Broncos Have to Pay 2023 Draftees?

Denver’s 2023 draft class was also impacted greatly by the Wilson trade, with their first- and second-round picks both sent to Seattle.

Out of the five players selected in 2023, none seem like they’re in line for massive paydays and only a few seem like they could end up with some significant money.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims (second round) was an NFL All-Pro pick as a return specialist as a rookie and will have a bigger role in the offense in 2024. Cornerback Riley Moss (third round) will be the starter opposite Surtain to start 2024.

“Second-year cornerback Riley Moss faces a steep challenge,” Sports Illustrated’s Mike Evans wrote. “A three-year starter at Iowa, he’s been lauded for his high football IQ and ability to play multiple coverage techniques. In a zone-heavy scheme defense, Moss could thrive, but he will need to adapt quickly to avoid becoming a liability.”

Linebacker Drew Sanders had a promising rookie season in 2023 but tore his Achilles tendon in April 2024 and will miss the entire season. Safety JL Skinner (sixth round) and center Alex Forsyth (seventh round) are both backups headed into the 2024 season.