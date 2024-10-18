Insider Praises Broncos’ Beleaguered Former 2nd-Round Draft Pick

The Denver Broncos are 4-3 on the season following their 33-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, and their formula for success has become clear.

Boasting one of the NFL’s best defenses that ranks third in scoring and fourth in yards allowed, the ground attack has been a staple in all four of their victories. They are 4-1 when they rush for over 100 yards as a team.

Those rushing performances and victories have come in three of the four best games for starting running back Javonte Williams this season.

Williams finished the contest with 88 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns on 14 carries.

“Friday flowers for #Broncos RB Javonte Williams, who was excellent Thursday night,” Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz posted on X on October 18. “Williams missed most of the 2022 season after tearing his ACL, LCL and PCL — but has battled back to re-establish himself as one of the NFL’s top young running backs.”

Williams’ 111 combined yards from scrimmage are tied for the second-highest mark of his career, per Stathead. It is the fourth time he has hit that mark in his career, with two such performances coming in 2021 and two more in 2024.

After the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6, Broncos head coach Sean Payton said he wanted to see more of rookie Audric Estime.

Estime was limited to five carries, gaining 29 yards in the game with Williams rumbling.

Javonte Williams Better for Broncos With More Touches

Williams’ rushing yards established a new third-best mark in his four-year career and beat his previous season-high mark of 77 yards, which he set in Week 4 versus the New York Jets.

Williams’ 6.29 yards per carry versus the Saints was also a season-high mark.

He has averaged better than 4.0 yards per tote in three of his four games with double-digit touches. Two years removed from surgery to repair his knee, Williams is averaging fewer yards per game in 2024 than in 2023.

He is also averaging 0.5 yards per carry more despite a career-low 10.4 attempts per game this season.

Williams had a modest three receptions for 23 yards versus the Saints.

However, he emerged from Week 7 as the Broncos’ receptions leader on the second-most targets with the third-most yards. Williams is tracking to beat his previous career-high mark for receiving yards per game by 4.7 yards to 23.7 YPG.

Javonte Williams Turning Season Around in Contract Year

Williams has enjoyed an uptick in production. His top three games on the ground have come in three of the last four outings ahead of Week 8.

The timing is impeccable with the former No. 35 overall pick of the 2021 draft a free agent in 2025. Running backs have not typically fared well in free agency, and Williams’ injury history will only compound that issue.

Showcasing his health and that he is the same runner that he was pre-injury is key.

Williams’ top three rushing games have come in Broncos’ wins. That he is contributing to a winning situation only helps his cause.

He could still have an uphill battle to secure a second contract with the Broncos after the 2024 season. Denver has stocked its running back room, most notably with Estime who offers a similar physical profile as Williams.

Williams’ edge as the incumbent and in the passing game could be key to him keeping his job.