Sean Payton’s Comments Put Broncos’ $8 Million Starter on Notice

The Denver Broncos have struggled offensively.

They rank 24th in points and 29th in yards gained and have leaned heavily on rookie quarterback Bo Nix. One seemingly simple fix would be to lean more on a ground attack that ranks 22nd in attempts and 23rd in yards.

Starting tailback Javonte Williams continues to struggle, though, and Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s comments coming out of that contest could prove ominous for him.

Payton is eager to see more of the Broncos’ rookie running back Audric Estime.

“Look, we got to see these guys,” Payton told reporters on October 13 when asked about the contributions from rookies in the loss. “We’re a young team, and I want to see this runner as well. I want to see Estime. And we’re going to see [Devaughn] Vele, and we’re going to see [Troy] Franklin, and we’re going to see – we’re not waiting to red shirt these guys.

“We’ll continue to see each week their involvement in that plan and how they fit. But, yeah, that’s how you get confidence and get experience.”

Williams, the No. 35 overall pick of the 2021 draft, had six carries for 23 yards and a crucial fumble in the Broncos’ Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. His 3.6 yards per carry are the second-fewest among players with at least as many carries as he has (59).

Payton’s comments are also ominous for any Broncos receivers not named Courtland Sutton.

However, with Josh Reynolds on injured reserve and Lil’Jordan Humphrey receiving more playing time than second-year wideout Marvin Mims, there is room for a player to step up.

Broncos Rookie RB Poised for Uptick in Carries

The Broncos selected seven players in the 2024 draft. Four of those players were on offense, including Nix and offensive lineman Nick Gargiulo who is now on the Broncos’ practice squad.

Estime also impressed during the spring before being beset by injuries. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his knee in May, missing OTAs. Estime returned for training camp but injured his ankle in the Broncos’ Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

That landed him on injured reserve.

The Broncos activated him when he was first eligible, which could underscore Payton’s postgame comments.

Payton has already said that he wanted to see more from Williams, who has not always run with physicality. Williams also seemed primed to be challenged by Tyler Badie before he (Badie) landed on injured reserve with a back issue.

Moreover, Williams is in the final year of his four-year, $8.8 million rookie contract.

Broncos’ Offense Following Familiar Pattern for Sean Payton

The Broncos’ offensive splits slat heavily toward the pass. But this is more of a feature of Payton’s offenses rather than an aberration.

In his 15 seasons as the New Orleans Saints head coach, Payton’s teams ranked in the top 10 in rushing attempts four times and finished 17th or worse nine times. They ranked similarly in yards, with five top-10 finishes and seven seasons in the bottom half of the league.

The Broncos ranked 18th in both categories in 2023, Payton’s first season at the helm.

Those Saints teams used the short passing game as an extension of the running game, and that is something the Broncos have also tried to utilize.

Williams is second on the team with 20 receptions and is tied for third with 178 receiving yards while scatback Jaleel McLaughlin ranks fourth in receptions but eighth in yards. Fixing the offense could be as simple as finding the right solution at tailback.

The question for the Broncos is whether or not they have that player on the roster.