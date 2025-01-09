Detroit Lions Make Major Announcement Ahead of Playoffs

It’s been quite a season for the Detroit Lions, and it’s not even over yet. The team beat the Minnesota Vikings game on Sunday, January 5, with a 31-9 victory, making them the top seed in the NFC for the first time in franchise history. They’re also the top seed in the NFC North for a second consecutive year, which is another first for Detroit.

Ahead of the Lions’ playoff run, the team made an announcement that shows just how unprecedented this season is for the team.

Detroit Lions Announce Many Firsts This Season

On Thursday, January 9, the Detroit Lions took to X to announce just how historic this season has already been for the team.

Among the statistics from experts and analysts that the Lions shared is that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson earned a single-season franchise record for total net yards at 6,962. “Shout out to Ben Johnson, man,” the post read along with a photo of Johnson alongside the stats.

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox set a NFL single-season record with a 46.2 net punting average this season, the Lions also shared on X.

Lions quarterback Jared Goff, of course, has a bevy of record-breaking stats this season. On X, the team shared that he’s the first player in NFL history to produce at least 4,500 passing yards and a 72% completion rate in a season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown is the third player in NFL history to produce more than 115 receptions and more than 10 receiving touchdowns in consecutive seasons, they also announced.

The Lions’ running back unit was also stellar this season. According to the Lions’ PR and communications department, Detroit’s running back unit combined for 3,307 scrimmage yards and 32 scrimmage touchdowns this season, leading all NFL running back units in both categories. The last NFL team to have their running backs combine for at least 3,000 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns, according to the Lions’ PR, was the 2006 Chargers.

Lions’ Highest Player of the Month Tally Ever

Detroit has also won four Player of the Month Awards in a season for the first time in team history. Four different players got the honors, including Aidan Hutchinson in September, Goff in October, Jake Bates in November and Jahmyr Gibbs in December and January combined.

Speaking of Gibbs, Goff sang his praises is a postgame interview after Sunday’s Vikings win.

When asked about Gibbs’ solid performance against Minnesota, Goff said it was “unbelievable.” He added, I don’t know what his numbers were but yeah he was impressive and we kind of came into this one knowing we were going to need him to be and he played his tail off and our offensive line blocked their tails off. He was special today and we needed him to be.”

However, Goff isn’t satisfied with just getting the top seed in the NFC and NFC North. He says that it’s “not the cherry on top” of his past several years with the Lions.”

“It’s fun. It’s what we talked about when we first got here,” he said, adding that while it’s “fun and exciting and we obviously wanted it really bad and we’re going to enjoy the heck out of it,” that “it’s step one.”