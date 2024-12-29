Lions Bring Back Former Pro-Bowler to Bolster Defense

The Detroit Lions are making moves to strengthen their defense heading into Week 17. The team announced they are bringing back veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander. They have also promoted defensive back Morice Norris from the practice squad to the active roster. With the playoffs just around the corner, these signings aim to address depth concerns on both levels of the Lions’ defense.

Alexander to Hit the Ground Running

Kwon Alexander initially joined the Lions earlier this season. He has now been re-signed to provide much-needed experience and leadership at linebacker. A former Pro Bowler, Alexander played a pivotal role in a pair of critical games for Detroit earlier this season. The linebacker is known for his sideline-to-sideline speed and tackling ability. His return offers stability to a linebacker unit that has dealt with injuries and inconsistency.

Alexander’s ability to play both inside and outside linebacker makes him an invaluable asset as the Lions prepare for their Week 17 matchup and a potential playoff run. His prior familiarity with the Lions’ defensive schemes will allow him to step in and contribute immediately.

Alexander’s Inside Information is Key for Lions

Kwon Alexander’s previous stint with the San Francisco 49ers could play a pivotal role in Detroit’s upcoming matchup on Monday night. Having spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the 49ers, Alexander brings intimate knowledge of their defensive schemes and tendencies which could give the Lions an edge in game planning.

The Lions face a must-win situation to solidify their playoff stance, and Alexander’s insights into the 49ers’ system could prove invaluable. His familiarity with their personnel and strategy adds another layer of preparation as Detroit looks to secure a critical victory under the bright lights.

Morice Norris Earns His Spot

In addition to Alexander, the Lions have promoted defensive back Morice Norris from the practice squad. Norris has been with the organization throughout the season, and brings energy and depth to Detroit’s secondary. While primarily a special teams contributor, Norris has shown flashes of potential in limited opportunities.

Norris’s promotion comes at a critical time, with the Lions looking to solidify their roster ahead of the postseason. The young defensive back will likely play a rotational role while continuing to make an impact on special teams.

Defensive Depth for a Playoff Push

Both moves highlight Detroit’s commitment to building a defense capable of complementing their high-powered offense. Alexander brings leadership and proven ability to make plays in high-pressure situations bring confidence to the linebacker unit. Norris adds youthful energy and flexibility to the secondary.

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Lions are focused on positioning themselves for a deep postseason run. The additions of Alexander and Norris ensure that the team has the depth and versatility needed to compete at the highest level. The Lions will face the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night, followed by a season finale with their division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings in a matchup that could determine the division title.