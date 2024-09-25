Broncos Bring $33 Million Free Agent Pro Bowler in for Workout: Report

The Denver Broncos had an eye on bolstering the team’s depth at linebacker and are exploring options in free agency.

They have Alex Singleton and Cody Barton starting with core special teamer Justin Strnad and Kristian Welch, who is also largely a special teamer, in reserve. Drew Sanders, a third-round pick in 2023, is on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with an Achilles injury.

“#Broncos worked out Kwon Alexander,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson posted on X on September 24.

“Kwon Alexander, 30, is attempting to play for a 10th season,” 9News’ Mike Klis posted on X, corroborating the report on September 24. “He’s been a starter for Tampa Bay, 49ers, Saints (for [Broncos head coach Sean] Payton in 2020-21), Jets, Steelers. Tore his Achilles last November, or nearly 11 months ago. Should be ready to go.”

Alexander was a fourth-round pick by the Buccaneers in 2015. He spent four seasons there, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl in 2017.

He signed with the 49ers in free agency in 2019 before they traded him to the Saints in 2020.

Alexander, who has earned $33.8 million in his career, was on a one-year, $1.3 million contract with the Steelers. He could be a bargain addition to his eventual new team. In addition to the Broncos, Alexander has recently worked out for the Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings.

Kwon Alexander Would Add Valuable Depth for Sean Payton, Broncos After Extended Stay in Free Agency

Alexander appeared in nine games with two starts for the Steelers in 2023, recording 41 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, and 1 pass deflection. His season was cut short by the torn Achilles, but he has been working out in cleats since April.

Alexander started 12 of 17 games for the Jets in 2022. He had 69 tackles, 6 stops behind the line of scrimmage, 1 forced fumble, and 1 deflection.

This is a continuation of the plan that began at the end of the preseason.

“Per sources, one position Broncos looking to add depth: ILB,” Klis posted on X in August. “Alex Singleton is very good; other starter is Cody Barton. Then its Justin Strnad, a strong special teamer since 2021 and rookie Levelle Bailey. Hope to sign Jonas Griffith back to PS. But team is looking.”

Bailey is still a member of the practice squad. But Griffith underwent surgery to address an ACL injury, the same issue that kept him sidelined for the entire 2023 season and the final eight games of the 2022 campaign.

Broncos LB Alex Singleton Ranks in Top-10 for Tackles

Alexander would indeed be a depth addition for the Broncos. Barton and Singleton are entrenched atop the depth chart. Barton signed a one-year, $2.5 million pact in free agency and earned the team’s highest grade in Week 3, per Pro Football Focus.

Singleton ranks ninth in combined tackles entering Week 4.

In his third year with the Broncos, Singleton replaced Josey Jewell – who signed with the Carolina Panthers in free agency – as the signal caller on the field.

The Broncos’ defense ranks third in yards and sixth in points allowed. That removes the urgency of getting something done now. But taking stock of Alexander’s current level of fitness could still prove valuable down the road.