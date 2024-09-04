Packers Sign Ex-Dolphins RB Amid Injury Concerns

Back in September of last NFL season, during the Dolphins’ epic 70-20 drubbing of the Broncos, undrafted rookie running back Chris Brooks ripped off an impressive 52-yard run, late in the fourth quarter with the game mostly out of reach. He did not do much else that day—he had nine carries for 66 yards total—but it was a season highlight, and must have caught the attention of the Packers.

On Tuesday, just after he was let go by the Dolphins’ practice squad with an injury settlement, the Packers scooped up Brooks to join their 16-man practice group.

Brooks, who starred in college for California and BYU, joins a crowded group of increasingly dinged-up running backs on the Packers. The active roster is thin on backs, with starter Josh Jacobs leading the way, rookie MarShawn Lloyd the likely backup and Emanuel Wilson the third-stringer, as AJ Dillon has been ruled out for the season with a neck injury.

In response, the Packers appear to be loading up on prospects with the scout team, as Brooks joins Ellis Merriweather, La’Michal Perine and full back Andrew Beck as potential ball carriers. Running back Nate McCrary is on the practice squad’s injured list, meaning that five of 17 spots on the practice squad are occupied by running backs.

MarShawn Lloyd Out of Tuesday Practice

Indeed, there is cause for concern. The injury to Dillon has been compounded by injuries to Lloyd and Wilson. Lloyd sat out of practice on Tuesday after a preseason in which he was mostly limited because of injuries to his hamstring and hip. During the three preseason games, Lloyd played only in the opener and had one carry for eight yards and one catch for three yards.

Coach Matt LaFleur downplayed the absence of Lloyd, who was the only player who did not participate in practice on Tuesday. He said Lloyd was sitting just to reduce his workload, which was odd considering he had been out so long with the hamstring issue.

“He had two good days,” LaFleur said, via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel. “It’s just part of the process.”

Wilson was limited in practice because of a hip problem. He did the bulk of the work in the preseason games, with 37 rushing attempts and 160 yards on the ground. Merriweather had 26 carries for 99 yards, second-most on the team, an indication that he could be the next man up if coach Matt LaFleur feels he needs to expand the Packers’ running backs room.

The hope is that between Wilson and Lloyd, there will be a backup who can give Jacobs some snaps off when he needs a break on Friday.

“There’s always a concern when you have anything like that,” LaFleur said about the running back injuries. “(Wilson) had a good workday today, so we’re confident.”

Packers Facing High Expectations in 2024

Of course, the Packers would like to start this season of high expectations—after last year’s strong finish led to an eye-opening upset of the Cowboys in Dallas to open last year’s playoffs, followed by a tough loss to the 49ers in the NFC semifinals—with a bit more stability on the injury report. The team has opened as the No. 4 favorite to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, given plus-750 odds on MGM’s betting site, just behind the 49ers, Eagles and Lions.

Adding to the hoopla of the opener is that it will take place in Sao Paolo, Brazil, on a Friday night.

The Packers are trying to embrace the showcase event.

“I’m excited,” star quarterback Jordan Love said. “I definitely think it’s a very cool opportunity to be able to play in front of a fan base who a lot of those people might not have seen an NFL game, might be their first NFL game.”