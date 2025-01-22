Packers Interview Rival’s Outgoing Coordinator for D-Line Vacancy

The Green Bay Packers are interviewing former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Eric Washington for the team’s vacancy at defensive line coach, CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reports. Washington has 17 years of coaching experience in the NFL.

The Packers fired defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich on January 17 after the playoff loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Rebrovich spent three seasons on the Green Bay staff as outside linebackers coach, pass rush specialist and defensive line coach.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said in a statement, “We appreciate Jason for his hard work and contributions to the organization over the past few seasons. We wish all the best to him, Trish and their family in the future.”

According to NBC Sports, the Packers have also interviewed former New York Jets assistant Aaron Whitecotton and Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant Kacy Rodgers.

Eric Washington Spent Several Season in Buffalo & Carolina Before Joining Matt Eberflus’ Staff in 2024

Washington spent the 2024 season as the Bears defensive coordinator under Matt Eberflus and took over the defensive play calling after Eberflus was fired in December.

“There is no easy part of calling the game,” Washington told ChicagoBears.com ahead of the first game following Eberflus’ firing. “But the gotta-have-it situations, the fourth-down plays, the calls that you need to make in the red zone are critical because those things can lead to points. You have to make sure you have a really decisive plan, you get the guys the best call that really accentuates what we can do and manages that situation and let them go play.”

Washington previously spent four seasons as a defensive line coach with the Buffalo Bills from 2020 to 2023. He coached the Carolina Panthers defensive line from 2011 to 2017 and was previously the defensive line coach with the Bears from 2008 to 2010. Washington has also coached in college at Texas A&M, Ohio and Northwestern.

Washington told the Bears’ website about his coaching philosophy, “There can’t be any ambiguity on defense. And then go out and make the kind of plays and play with the assertiveness that we want to play with. And so I want to start with that. And I also want to make sure that we know who we are.

He added. “The No. 1 reason that people fail is that you don’t know who you are. I want to make sure that from front to back, every single person in that room including the coaches, we know exactly what our identity consists of. And that whatever we decide to do, it’s in the best interest of the talent that we have on the football field.”

Washington, 55, played tight end at Grambling State University.

The Packers Also Have a Vacancy at the QB Coach Position

The defensive line coach position isn’t the only vacancy on LaFleur’s staff this offseason. Longtime quarterbacks coach Tom Clements retired after 13 seasons with the Packers spread over two stints, coaching Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love.

Clements rejoined the Green Bay staff in 2022 after previously spending 2006 to 2011 as the Packers’ QB coach and 2012 to 2016 as offensive coordinator and assistant head coach. LaFleur announced the retirement during his end-of-season press conference, telling reporters, “Obviously he’s had the opportunity to coach some of the best. Favre, Rodgers, and then the development of Jordan Love, that’s pretty cool. It’s been a cool ride with him for the last three years. I know he’s meant a lot to this organization. I can’t say enough great things about him.”

According to USA Today’s Packers Wire, LaFleur mentioned offensive assistant Sean Mannion, a former NFL backup QB who played at Oregon State University, is a candidate to replace Clements. There haven’t been any reports about outside candidates being interviewed for the job.